As the annual NCAA playoffs begin, Wallowa County has enjoyed its own brand of March Madness. For a short, two-week season, Joseph, Enterprise, and Wallowa fifth and sixth grade boys and girls basketball teams have dueled, honing skills and showcasing future stars. It’s a five week program because that’s all we have between the end of high school basketball and the beginning of spring sports,” said Enterprise fight and sixth grade girls coach Tamarah Duncan. “It’s a great up-and-coming group of basketball players.”
The fifth and sixth grade basketball program is an unofficial “Little League” for hoops. More than 60 players, including a few third and fourth graders, suit up for games. They are coached by volunteers. Just like high school ball, with varsity and junior varsity, the elementary school teams are divided into two squads based upon age and skill. Each game-night features four basketball games: The fifth grade and younger girls, the sixth grade girls, the fifth grade and younger boys, and finally, the sixth grade boys. Girls’ games fill gyms, generally drawing as big a fan base as boys. And while fans root for their home-town teams, they also cheer the opposition’s good plays and great shots. Referees and coaches
Wallowa Elementary School’s fourth-grade teacher Dakota Hull coaches the Wallowa girl’s teams. When his students asked him to be their basketball coach, he volunteered, even though he’d never coached basketball before. He included fourth graders to ensure there were enough players for two squads. “When we started, I told the players “I’m here as a volunteer, and we are all here to work hard, and learn, and do our best,” he said. Students learn more than dribbling and shooting skills in these games. “They learn a lot about communication, and they form deeper friendships that are started on the basketball court,” Hull said.
Hull’s coaching, assisted by Debbie Wentz and second grade teacher Terah April, paid off. His sixth grade, “older” team went undefeated through the all-too-brief season. “They made leaps and bounds, learning to play as a team in the couple of weeks they played,” he said. “But just as they were really getting started, the games ended. It would be great to have a longer season.”
The Wallowa boys teams, coached by Eastern Oregon University’s electrician Darryl Nobels, included third, fourth, fifth and sixth graders, and totaled 18 players. “Most years there’s a third grader that sneaks in, and always a fourth grader or two.” The older team of 6th grade boys went 3-1, not quite equaling the girl’s unbeaten record.
The younger teams are still learning the game. Sometimes in the excitement they toss the ball into the wrong basket, in which case it’s not counted. Sometimes they get the ball and just hold onto it. “It’s a little like watching T Ball,” Nobels said. “That’s what makes them so cute. They swarm to the ball. It’s their first experience with organized basketball.” Cute or not, the kids play with a sometimes ferocious intensity.
Refs and coaches often explain to puzzled players why a foul or violation was called, and how to avoid it in the future. “We want to cheer and coach the other kids on the other team as well because we want them to develop skills, that they’ll use later on,” Nobels said.
Like Hull, Nobels teaches his young players more than just basketball skills. “We focus a lot on skills they can use later on in life,” he said. “Communication skills is one of the biggest things I’d like them to learn, along with treating others like we would like to be treated. I’m trying to raise them as young men and on the secondary side teach them about basketball.”
Both Hull and Nobels would like to expand their schedule next year, perhaps including games with Elgin, Imbler, Cove, and perhaps Union Elementary School teams.
“I think it’s a great program. It’s one of those good programs that we need to keep going,” Nobles said. “Who cares whether you can dribble a ball or shoot. There are some greater things that are coming in life where you can use what you’ve learned on the court.”
