JOSEPH — The news was a shock to Aimee Meyers.
The sophomore setter for the Joseph volleyball team was one of five players named to the Old Oregon League all-league team, and headlined the group by being named the OOL player of the year for the role she played in helping the Eagles to an undefeated league season, a district tournament title and a state playoff berth.
"I was honestly very surprised," Meyers said. "I did not think that was something I could get awarded, and was very honored to get that."
She said the quality of players throughout the league, and playing what she described as not a big-name role as the setter, was part of why she thought the designation would go toward someone else.
"In the league, there's just a high number of good players, and as the setter you don't get as much recognition as the hitter, and that was something that was super honorable for me," she said.
Meyers brings a versatility to the floor on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. The setter primarily is responsible for getting attackers ready for a kill attempt. And while Meyers did so in spades this fall, she also brought the added component of being able to dig a kill attempt from the opposing team and keep the Eagles' offense moving, and also could play attacker — whether she tried to slip a dump past the defense on the second touch, or swinging away on a ball set by a teammate.
"She definitely is our glue that holds us together, for sure," head coach Jill Hite said. "She'll make any pass. She sets up those hitter really well."
Meyers said she keeps an even keel approach on the floor, and has for years.
"I'm really good at keeping my composure, and I think that's a huge role in being a setter," she said. "I've had that sort of role for a while, since I was like in fifth grade, so it's been something that I've had to do for a while."
The sophomore wasn't alone in earning all-league accolades, and the balance on the team was a big part of the Eagles going 23-3 through the regular season and district tournament.
"It's super fun. At the start of the season we didn't really know what was going to come out of it, and it's been really fun to see what this team has done," she said. "I think that the team has just bonded really well together, and that is the main key in volleyball."
Cooper Nave, a sophomore outside hitter and Eagles' leading attacker, was named first-team all-league. Molly Curry, a junior middle blocker, was second-team. And honorable mention was given to both libero McKenzie Keffer and outside hitter Sarah Orr.
"And not just that, but I wish I could have had more spots to put more kids on all league," Hite said, noting she could nominate just five players. "They all did great. Any one of the eight could have been an all-league nomination this year."
Hite rounded out the all-league awards for the Eagles by being named coach of the year.
Wallowa gets two awards
The Cougars got two players on all-league following a 6-15 season.
Senior Haley Brockamp was selected to the OOL second team, and junior Libby Fisher was named honorable mention.
