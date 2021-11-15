ENTERPRISE — The next generation of standout cross-country runners in Wallowa County are already making a name for themselves.
The Wallowa Valley girls cross-country team won the middle school state championship Sunday, Oct. 31, at Western Oregon University in Monmouth.
The Outlaws edged past Philomath for the team title, finishing with 49 points. Philomath came in with 67 points, and third-place Linus Pauling Middle School, based in Corvallis, had 92 points.
The team peaked at state, with runners not only beating personal records, but shattering them.
“All 11 girls that ran at the state meet, we had an average of 41-second PRs,” head coach Dan Moody said. “That’s pretty exceptional. It’s the right timing, and also down at sea level.”
Wallowa Valley’s top three runners finished the 3,000-meter course in less than 12 minutes, and two of them came in in just over 11 minutes. The team leader was Abigail Hurley, who placed ninth overall with a time of 11:15.30, and right on her heels was Piper Harvey, who took 11th at 11:18.50.
Lilly Weer just missed the top 20, but placed 21st overall, clocking in at 11:31.50. In 41st was Mary Hellinger in 12:03.10, and Owyhee Harguess was 45th in 12:11.50 to round out the team’s top five.
“I had 19 girls, and they were all really good runners,” head coach Dan Moody said. “Every one of them pushed each other. Just an exceptional bunch of young ladies.”
The victory marked the conclusion of an undefeated season for Wallowa Valley, which won all seven races it competed in this fall. The Outlaws opened the season by placing five runners in the top 15, and nine in the top 25, to win the seventh and eighth grade race at the Catherine Creek Scamper outside of Union on Sept. 10. A week later, Wallowa Valley edged La Grande to win the Wallowa County Invite with half of the top 16 runners in the field. Wins at Stanfield, Baker and Heppner followed, with the race in Stanfield one that really showed the team’s depth.
“We had five of our top 10 or 11 girls (who) were gone at the Stanfield meet, and they still won it,” Moody said. “The younger girls stepped up. They just knew that they had to do their job, and they did.”
In the Eastern Oregon XC Championships on Oct. 22 in Pendleton, the Outlaws again took the top spot, this time winning the Super Champs fast heat over La Grande and Heppner. In the Champs race, La Grande edged Wallowa Valley by a single point despite Camdyn Weer taking the top spot.
Hurley was a constant atop the leaderboard for the Outlaws, as she took top honors on the team in all seven races this fall. However, the Outlaws had multiple runners in the mix during various races, giving Moody a good problem to have in years to come — depth. Indeed, the team had almost an entirely different top five from week to week.
Hurley, Freyja Hostetter, Annie Miller, Harguess and Opal McDonald were the top five in the opener at Catherine Creek. A week later, Hurley, Miller, Camdyn and Lilly Weer, and Harvey were the headliners for the Outlaws. At Stanfield, it was Hurley, Miller, Hellinger, McDonald and Chloe Hatch. In both Baker and Heppner, Hurley, Lilly Weer, Miller, Hellinger and Harguess paved the way, and at the Eastern Oregon Championships, the team leaders were Hurley, Lilly Weer, Harvey, Miller and Harguess.
At one point in the season, more than half the team’s runners — 10 out of the 19 — placed in the top five in the fast heat.
Another major component to the Outlaw success that also shows their depth was pack running — how closely runners are finishing to each other. One way to measure thison a result sheet is in the time between Wallowa Valley’s first and fifth runners. Only once in seven races was that gap more than a minute. Twice it was less than 30 seconds, and twice more it was under 50 seconds.
“It’s a heck of a bunch of girls. I could probably divide them (into two teams) and try to get them as equal as I could and they would beat each other five times each in 10 races,” Moody said.
The future is very bright for this group of athletes at both the middle school and high school level. Close to half of the 19 runners will be moving up to the high school level next fall, adding depth to a team that graduates just one senior.
“We’re only losing one girl in the high school, and it’ll definitely make the other girls work harder,” Moody said.
While he noted the jump from the 1.8-mile middle school race to the 3.1-mile high school race can be a challenge for some runners, he believes that, given time to make the adjustment, more trophies could be on the horizon for this group.
“They’re capable of winning a state championship or two,” Moody said.
That is, he noted, if they maintain cohesiveness over the next few years.
“If you keep this group together, there’s going to be some doors opening for you basically,” he said, “and you got the nucleus of a great team, but you have to stay together.”
Boys take fourth at state
The Wallowa Valley boys took fourth at the state meet, capping a season that saw them win four out of seven meets and, like the girls, has them in good position for the future.
Jonah Lyman led the way all season, and did so, too, at the state meet. He won three races overall, and at state placed seventh with a time of 9:58.60. He was the only runner in the top 50 for the Outlaws. Next up was Kooper Grover, who came in 64th in 11:07.20. Colton Keffer was 72nd in 11:13.10. Emmett Flynn was 94th in a time of 11:35.00, and George McDonald was 105th in 11:43.90.
Wallowa Valley finished with 127 points for the fourth-place finish.
