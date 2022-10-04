ENTERPRISE — For the second year in a row, Hanley Miller will get to compete in a Las Vegas rodeo competition.

Miller, a sophomore who attends school online through Joseph, will be among more than 800 North American competitors to take part in the Vegas Tuffest Junior World Championship Dec. 1-5 in Las Vegas. According to a press release from event organizers Mike and Sherrylynn Johnson, the youths in four different age groups will have an opportunity to compete for more than $1 million in cash and prizes.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.