Hanley Miller competes in a rodeo in Condon in 2021. Miller will be one of 840 contestants from across the U.S. and Canada to compete at the Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship in December after taking second in a qualifier in Stanfield in March.
Hanley Miller competes in a rodeo in Condon in 2021. Miller will be one of 840 contestants from across the U.S. and Canada to compete at the Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship in December after taking second in a qualifier in Stanfield in March.
Dena Miller/Contributed Photo
Hanley Miller competes in the tie-down roping at Chief Joseph Days in 2022. Miller will compete in the 15 and under tie-down roping at the Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship in December.
Sara Anderson/Contributed Photo
Hanley Miller competes at a high school rodeo this summer in Canby. Miller is among 840 contestants who will take part in the Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship in December.
ENTERPRISE — For the second year in a row, Hanley Miller will get to compete in a Las Vegas rodeo competition.
Miller, a sophomore who attends school online through Joseph, will be among more than 800 North American competitors to take part in the Vegas Tuffest Junior World Championship Dec. 1-5 in Las Vegas. According to a press release from event organizers Mike and Sherrylynn Johnson, the youths in four different age groups will have an opportunity to compete for more than $1 million in cash and prizes.
“It means a lot,” Miller said of reaching the Junior World Championship. “I couldn’t do it without my family and all my friends that help me, and my horses. It’s one of the best rodeos that you go to.”
Miller, who will be in the 15 and under tie-down roping, is headed to Vegas for the second time.
“It was a good experience, but it was a little rough,” he said of his first go-around.
He said he had some stage fright the first time around, and this time hopes to be able to enjoy himself.
“Make sure you’re paying attention. What calf you draw is a big factor,” he said of some of the lessons gained from being part of the 2021 event. “Go have fun, and don’t put pressure on yourself.”
He reached the world championship by taking second at a qualifier in Stanfield in late March, one of 38 held across the country and in Canada, the press release said. In all, 840 contestants from 28 states and four Canadian provinces will flood Las Vegas for the event, which is held during the first weekend of the National Finals Rodeo.
There are five events in four different age groups: barrel racing, double mugging, goat tying, breakaway roping and tie-down roping, which is Miller’s specialty.
Miller, who said he started rodeoing at around age 7 or 8, also competes in steer wrestling and team roping in high school rodeo. Tie-down was his lone event for the qualifier, and will be the only event he does in December.
“I got a great horse, it’s super fun to be around,” he said of why he likes tie-down roping. “It’s fun to rope and tie, and it’s challenging. It’s not something that comes as easy as team roping.”
Miller, given the nickname “Noodle” because of his curly hair, said he has been able to consistently complete 9- and 10-second runs in the event.
The key to success in tie-down roping?
“To score good, ride your horse and set up your run. Don’t just throw it in the chute and hope for the best,” he said, adding that setting up your run means to “get behind the calf, and make sure you’re in position before you throw your rope.”
He said there isn’t one element of tie-down roping that is more vital than others, noting that a “smooth” run at the event is important.
“It’s all pretty challenging, but it’s more (that) the smoother you are, the better you are,” he said. “If you were faster at one part and slower (at) the other, you’d be slower than if you were smooth the whole time.”
And although he doesn’t want to put too much pressure on himself and hopes to implement what he learned from last year’s event, he hopes to advance in the competition this year.
“I would like to make the short round and be (in) the top 10,” he said.
Though just a sophomore, Miller has aspirations of one day competing in the highest rodeo association in the nation, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
“I would like to rodeo for a living and make the finals,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.