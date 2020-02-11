In a hard fought but fruitless battle, the Outlaws' boys fell to the Heppner Mustangs 60-30 during the final game of the regular season.
The game proved difficult for the Outlaws as second place Heppner controlled the court at will. Three-pointers fell like rain and filled the bucket for the Mustangs while points remained elusive for the Outlaws.
Turnovers proved a major battle for Enterprise, something the Mustangs took advantage of, much like their extra shots at the basket they got from offensive rebounds. One of the main Enterprise highlights was the bench scoring some points in the closing minutes to give the Outlaws' score a much-needed boost.
High point scorers for Enterprise were Dallas Harker with eight points and Devin Greer with five. David Salim put in a magnificent effort at both offense and defense.
This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they become available.
