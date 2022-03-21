ENTERPRISE — Golfers are out in abundance this spring for Kyle Crawford and the Enterprise golf team, as the coach said he has the largest team in the seven years he has been involved in the program.
"I have a huge team," Crawford said. "I have 23 golfers — 10 boys, 13 girls, five returning boys and three returning girls."
Crawford said he is often talking with students at the school, where he teaches, about coming out for the team, and wondered about that being the reason for the higher numbers.
Another cause, though, could be athletes wanting to try a different activity.
"There are a lot of kids that weren't doing track, softball or baseball (this year). All wanted to do something new," he said. "I have 10 kids who have never played before. There is some potential there. (It) depends on if they stick with it."
The tricky part will be getting everyone the attention they need.
"It's going to be hard for me to get as much 1-on-1 time," he said.
Among Crawford's returners on the boys side are Dylan Jennings, who already started the season with a round of 89 to win in Echo on March 18. Hopes are high for the senior — from both him and his coach.
"I have very high expectations for him. He has high expectations for himself," Crawford said. "It takes so much repetition, and it's more of a marathon than a sprint, I tell the kids… He's been really working on everything. He worked all summer on his golf game. This is his sport he is most excited about.
"I believe he can win several tournaments this year."
Also back is Alex Albanez, a golfer with ample state tournament experience.
"He's always been in the mix of my top five golfers," Crawford said.
Landon Greenshields also returns, and is a golfer Crawford said carries a good attitude.
"I don't know that he has much expectations, I think he is here to enjoy it, (but) I do expect him to contribute," the coach said.
Crawford's other returners are Caleb Sheahan and Parker Siebe.
"He naturally did really well last year," Crawford said of Sheahan. "I think he just kind of gets it. Parker's been golfing most of his life. I think we can throw together (a) pretty good five golfers."
Among the five newcomers, Crawford noted two — Gunnar McDowell and Nathan Lamb — who could contend for a spot in the top five.
"There's some potential for those guys to push into the varsity," he said.
Girls
On the girls side, Jordyn Stonebrink, who was often in the mix at the top of the team — returns.
"She's got some ability to hit the ball farther," Crawford said. "She doesn't look hesitant."
Codi Cunningham also returns, and brings a set of skills to the course that Crawford is optimistic about.
"She's got one of the most fundamental swings. She has a great swing with a ton of potential," he said.
Talia Aase also decided to return for the Outlaws.
"She was, at first, thinking she would not play, but I'm glad she decided to join," Crawford said.
The coach said there is a ton of potential among the newcomers on the girls side. Jordan Jennings, Dylan's sister and the only other Enterprise golfer to compete in Echo, where she shot 59 in nine holes, is one who hits without any reservations.
"She has a really good swing," Crawford said. "There's no hesitation to hit the ball as hard as she can."
Kimber Stein, Jordyn Ellis, Lydia Yost and Ella Bronson are all golfers Crawford said are inquiring about how to improve.
"She has a lot of potential," he said of Stein. "She's really coachable, listening, asking questions."
Ellis, he said, is "motivated (and) wants to get better," while Yost is a golfer "that I see a ton of potential in," and Bronson is "asking questions — she wants to learn."
The Outlaws' closest tournaments this spring are the Milton-Freewater Invitational on April 1, the Buffalo Peak Golf Tournament on April 22, a girls only La Grande Invitational April 26 and the Wildhorse Tournament April 29. Their home Enterprise Invitational is May 6.
