Nave catch

Wallowa Valley’s Cooper Nave, seen here awaiting a throw in a 2022 game, continued her hot streak at the plate by driving in seven runs in the opening game of a doubleheader against Riverside on Friday, April 28, 2023.  The Outlaws took both games against Riverside.

 Melissa Kirkland/Contributed Photo

A huge day at the plate for Cooper Nave and for Aimee Meyers in the pitcher’s circle helped extend the Wallowa Valley softball team’s winning streak.

Nave had seven RBI in the Outlaws’ 13-4 win in the opener of a doubleheader sweep over Riverside on Friday, April 28, and Meyers tossed a gem in the nightcap, a 16-0 romp. The wins were the seventh and eighth in a row for Wallowa Valley.

