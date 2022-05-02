UNION — Reece Nelson and Kale Ferguson each won three events as the Joseph boys track and field team placed second at the Union Relays on Saturday, April 30.
Nelson reached 6-feet-2 in the high jump for the second weekend in a row to win the event. He also earned the top spot in the long jump at 20-feet-2½ and in the triple jump at 40-feet-9½.
Ferguson coasted to victory in the javelin, winning by more than 22 feet with a throw of 147-feet-6. He eked out a win in the shot put by just over six inches at 36-feet-½, and won discus handily with a mark of 134-feet-7. The junior also was part of a win in the 4x100 throwers relay with Gavin Russell, Lucas Goodrich and Brad Wilcox, as the quartet won in 52.10 seconds.
An eighth win for the Joseph boys came in the 4x100, as Russell, Dylan Rogers, Jayden McNall and James Burney took the top spot in 48.90 seconds.
Adding second-place finishes was the 4x800 team of Bayden Menton, Jett Leavitt, Lucas Goodrich and Ian Goodrich, in a time of 9:47.08, and the distance medley relay team of Leavitt, Kane Johnson, Alexander Perry and Menton, in 12:05.32.
Russell added two individual second-place finishes in the shot put (35-feet-6) and the javelin (125-feet-3)
Taking third in the discus was Lucas Goodrich at 96-feet-6, and in fourth in the 110 hurdles was Rogers in 22.52 seconds, and Johnson was fifth in the javelin at 104-feet-4.
Basey Dawson had a strong day for the Joseph girls, snagging the Eagles' lone victory in the high jump at 4-feet-8. She also was third in the javelin at 82-feet-6, and was part of both the fourth-place 4x200 relay (2:06.85) and the fifth-place 4x100 relay (59.97). In both relays, she teamed with Flora McDonald, Casen Cunningham and Abby Orr.
Ariana Samples added an individual third-place finish in the discus at 72-feet-0. And also fifth was the 4x100 throwers relay of Cunningham, Sarah Orr, Samples and Lakotah Steel in 1:07.11.
The Enterprise girls posted three victories on the afternoon, two from Nevaeh James who went 1-2 with Jada Gray in both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. James turned in times of 18.32 and 53.39, respectively, to win the races, while Gray followed at 19.11 and 55.49.
James also ran on the winning 4x100 relay team, joining Althea Komiskey, Maddie Nordtvedt and Lannie Stonebrink to win in 54.88.
Two other EHS girls relay teams were second, with the 4x100 throwers relay team of Lacie Hearing, Gabby Delapena, Sophia Espinoza and Kadence Budge finishing in 1:03.98, and the distance medley relay team of Nordtvedt, James, Alisha Melville Michaila Caine taking second in 15:46.99.
The 4x200 relay of Stonebrink, Ailena McEntire, Madison Wigen and Nordtvedt was third in 2:05.06.
Wigen and Gray were second and third in the high jump at 4-feet-6 and 4-feet-4, respectively, and Espinoza was fourth in the discus at 70-feet-6.
For the EHS boys, Roan Flynn was second in the 110 hurdles (21.64 seconds), 300 hurdles (45.32), and the long jump (17-feet-8-1/2). Tanner Kesecker also was second in the discus (105-feet-8). And the 4x200 relay team of Ransom Peters, Mali Wilson, Cory Walker and Levi Ortswam was second in 1:47.13.
In third was the 4x100 throwers relay team of Rylan Coulson, Felix Stieger, Kesecker and Noah Meyer in 59.72, and the 4x800 relay team of Peters, Ortswam, Liam Wolfe and Andrew Hurley in 9:48.77. Individually, Weston Wolfe was third in both the 110 hurdles (21.80) and the 300 hurdles (47.46), and fifth in the triple jump (34-feet-6).
The Joseph boys were 3.5 points behind Union, taking second at 132.5. The EHS boys were fourth with 77 points. On the girls side, EHS scored 97 points to take second, and Joseph was with 38 points.
Meanwhile, a night earlier on the other side of the state, Enterprise's Zac Knapp finished ninth at 9:10.44 in the men's 3200-meter run at the Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays April 29 in Portland.
Knapp's time was just 15 seconds behind race winner Max Girardet of Central Catholic, who won the race in a time of 8:55.25. Knapp defeated runners from much larger Oregon schools such as Newberg, Marshfield, Jesuit, West Salem and Wilsonville, among others.
Both teams are back in action May 6, Joseph at the Baker Invitational and Enterprise at the Grant Union Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.