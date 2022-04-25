LA GRANDE — Reece Nelson had a big weekend to help the Joseph track team to second place at the 1A/2A/3A regional track meet at Eastern Oregon University.
The senior set three personal bests as he won the high jump and long jump and took second in the triple jump. The effort helped the Eagle boys take second with 65 points, just one point behind meet winner Powder Valley.
He cleared 6-feet-2 in the high jump, a mark that put him in a massive tie for the 10th-best mark in the state, and currently the No. 2 mark in 1A. Glendale's Elijah Wytcherley has the top height of any athlete in the state at 6-feet-7.
Nelson broke 20 feet in the long jump, ultimately winning the competition with a mark of 20-feet-4½, and he placed second in the triple jump with a distance of 40-feet-10½.
The Eagles picked up a third win on the day, as Kale Ferguson took the top mark in the discus at 133-feet-1. The sophomore added a second-place effort in the javelin at 148-feet-5, and was third in the shot put at 39-feet-8½.
Also placing for the Eagles was Bayden Menton in the 3,000, as the senior took third with a time of 9:42.08, and sixth in the 1,500 in 4:21.45. And in the 4x100, Gavin Russell, Dylan Rogers, James McNall and James Burney took fifth in a time of 49.54 seconds.
On the girls side, Basey Dawson placed fourth in the javelin with a throw of 101-feet-7, and Iona McDonald was sixth in the 1,500 in 5:50.70, and eighth in the 300 hurdles in 56.88 seconds. The Eagle girls scored nine points to tie for 16th.
For Enterprise, Zac Knapp had two victories to account for half the boys points as they scored 40 to take seventh. Knapp took the top spot in both the 1,500 in 4:04.80, and in the 3,000 in 8:53.41. Teammate Ransom Peters had a strong day, as well, posting a third-place finish in the 100 in 11.62, and fourth in the 200 in 24.07. Both times were personal bests for the sophomore.
Weston Wolfe was fourth in the 300 hurdles in 45.31, and racking up seventh-place finishes was Andrew Hurley in the 3,000 (10:14.61) and Tanner Kesecker in the shot put (37-feet-0).
On the girls side, the relay teams turned in second- and third-place efforts, as the 4x400 squad of Alisha Melville, Maddie Nordtvedt, Lannie Stonebrink and Nevaeh James took second in 4:32.38, and the 4x100 team of Althea Komiskey, Nordtvedt, Stonebrink and James placed third in 54.71.
Individually, James placed second in the 300 hurdles in 51.90, and fifth in the 100 in 13.77, while Sophia Espinoza chipped in a sixth-place showing in the discus at 85-feet-11.
Michaila Caine took seventh in the 3,000 in 14:14.67. Madison Wigen was seventh in the high jump at 4-feet-6. And Jada Gray was seventh in the 100 hurdles (19.74) and eighth in the high jump (4-feet-4).
As a team, the EHS girls scored 36 points to place ninth.
