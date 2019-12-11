It’s busy at the Quinn Court upstairs space at Enterprise High School. Wrestling season is here and new coach, Court Fent, looks right at home in his wrestling shoes, helping kids on the mat. Fent took over the head coaching position after previous coach, Forrest Wilson, retired from the sport after a year of coaching at EHS. Former EHS coach, Troy Farwell, serves as assistant coach.
Fent is in his first year as a high school wrestling coach, although he helped extensively with Northeastern Oregon Wrestling Club, a youth wrestling club. The coach has 11 wrestlers signed up for mat duty with two freshmen entering the ranks although at the time of the Chieftain interview, two team members were down with injuries.
“I’ve got a couple of guys coming off of injuries from football and some minor stuff,” he said. “They’re all expected to be wrestling by January,” he said. Fent added that he’d still like to see more students sign on for the sport.
While the squad has a good number of wrestlers, not all the weight classes are covered. And some are covered better than others.
“We’re kind of bunched up in the intermediate level, that 126 pounds to 136 (pounds),” Fent said. “We’re kind of missing that upper middle weight like 172 and 189 pounds.” He added that this year’s group had weight classes covered better than in previous years.
Fent said that team strengths include squad enthusiasm for the sport and the shared spirit between team members. The coach said he encourages the team aspect of the sport although the competition itself is individual.
“These kids want to be here, and they enjoy it, and there’s a camaraderie between all of them to push each other,” he said “That’s why I think that team aspect of an individual sport is really good for what we have going on.”
The coach is looking forward to his athletes showing their stuff in upcoming meets although the squad has areas he wants to focus on.
“I anticipate us being competitive all the way through the year,” he said. “I can’t stress enough the basics of the sport. The more you keep drilling on the basics, the more kids know what they’re doing without having to think about it and then building on those moves.”
This year’s main district competition will come from the Culver Bulldogs, according to Coach Fent. Culver always does very well at state and has a large squad roster.
“I suspect they’re going to be real well stacked again this year,” he said. Not that he’s discounting his own squad at the state level.
“I believe all these kids, with the work ethic they have and their determination – I think they all have an opportunity to make it there.”
