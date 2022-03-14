JOSEPH — While there is a new head coach for the Wallowa Valley baseball team this spring, much is going to be the same, including what has become one of the strong points for the Eagles the last few years — deep pitching.
Tanner Shelton will steer the ship this spring, but he has been on the staff for several years, and said, in fact, the coaching staff is largely the same as it was a year ago, when Wallowa Valley took third in the pandemic-shortened season.
“We didn’t turn over any coaches,” he said. “We actually added a coach and still have the same staff. We all have our input, we accept it from each other and make the best decisions.”
The Eagles’ M.O. in recent years has been its pitching staff, and that won’t change even with the graduation of Trace Evans and Flynn Nave, two of the team’s top pitchers from last year’s 13-3 squad.
“We did lose some very key pitching last year, but we have guys stepping (up),” Shelton said. “We’ve got Trace Collier. Cody Fent came on really good last year, especially toward the end. I think he’s going to play a (role). And his brother, Caden. He is always in the game, it seems.
Really excited about (Lane) Rouse and Maclane (Melville) and Jackson Grover on the mound.”
And that isn’t even the extent of the arms available. Shelton said especially early in the season as pitchers are building endurance, pitch counts will be kept lower. There also isn’t a designated staff ace, nor, as of March 9, had the varsity and JV teams been set.
“We let that play out as the season goes on, who takes over that lead starting role,” he said. “As of right now, we’re a bullpen team.”
Also gone due to graduation are David Salim and Zeb Ramsden, with the departure of Ramsden a big hole to fill due to his play as catcher.
“Zeb is going to be hard to replace because he caught everything — every inning of every game,” Shelton said, adding that Ramsden was remarkably steady, whether it was early in Game 1 of a doubleheader or late in Game 2. “Cody Fent and Maclane are both very skilled catchers, and I think, they’re going to be bouncing back and forth behind the plate for us.”
Offensively, Shelton said there is a bit of a focus “to get a little pop out of our bats,” but said the offense will be catered to what the team has.
In-game decisions about how to handle a scenario already were being made by Shelton, who already had been the third-base coach.
“I’ve been making the calls on small ball or long ball,” he said. “We’re going to stay the same until we can get stopped or we see something to change our philosophy.”
The biggest challenge ahead for now is getting on the field for practice. The team has been using the indoor practice facility in Enterprise with snow still on the field, but even that has its limitations.
“Obviously, we haven’t been able to throw over 90 feet, so that’s going to be tough to adjust to once we get back on the field,” he said.
The slate is road-heavy for Wallowa Valley this spring, with the first 12 and 15 of the first 16 games on the slate outside of Wallowa County.
The team also starts in earnest with some stiff competition, opening March 18 on the road against traditional 3A power La Pine, the 2018 and 2019 3A state champions. The Eagles face St. Mary’s, Medford, later in the day.
“We’ve been wanting these big games early in the season for power ranking,” Shelton said. “We’re excited about playing these opponents and seeing how we measure up.”
The first home game isn’t until April 18 against the Baker JV, and the first home league set is an April 29 doubleheader against Riverside.
“We’re really excited. New head coach, but same coaching staff,” Shelton said. “We all know each other, and think we’re going to be able to make this group of kids as good as we have been in the past.”
