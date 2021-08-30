WALLOWA — The latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic has already impacted the Wallowa volleyball team.
The Cougars canceled play their first weekend after seeing players have to enter quarantine last week.
"We had some kids that had to go into quarantine, so we were limited on what we could do," Cougars head coach Janea Hulse said. "I just canceled to be on the safe side."
Hulse said she is hopeful the team will be at full strength for what now is its new season opener on Thursday, Sept. 2, at home against Enterprise.
"Fingers crossed, we'll hopefully have most of them when we play Enterprise," she said.
But she also knows that this season, if a player here or there ends up in quarantine, other players will have to step up into new or different positions for Wallowa to have success — or maybe even play.
"We're all going to be coming into times when we don't have our full rotations. Kids are going to be in quarantine, so you'll have to make a rotation out of what you have," she said. "All the other teams are going to be going through the same thing we are."
Because of that, she is working on having players practice multiple positions and skill sets now, and she knows it will serve a long-term benefit.
"In the big picture, that is going to make them a better player," she said.
The Cougars take the court this season losing four players to graduation, including Ella Moeller and Shanna Rae Tillery, but they do return four players who were in the regular rotation a season ago, led by senior middle blocker Haley Brockamp.
Junior Libby Fisher and sophomores Zoe Hermens and Sophie Moeller are also returners with varsity experience.
"Hoping that kids can step up at this point," Hulse said.
She called the players she has, though, a "solid group" and noted Emma Starner-Durning and Cecilia April among the varsity newcomers Wallowa will be looking to step up.
"And hoping that we have some freshmen that really come into knowing some stuff," Hulse said. "The dynamics of everything is what is the biggest thing."
Hulse said during the first two weeks of practice, she has seen the returners coming into leadership roles previously filled by the now-graduated athletes.
"They are stepping up into that leadership role that I need, and they are leading by example," she said. Hulse noted they tell the newcomers, "When coach says it's time to go, it's time to go. There is a purpose for everything here."
Defense has been a focus during early practices, as well.
"I feel defense wins games. If you can't play defense, you'll never have an offense," she said.
"It's trying to find the right set to the right plate. We've been working a lot on defense and a lot on serves to try and minimize unforced errors."
Hulse expects some of the main players atop the Old Oregon League to be there again this fall.
"I expect to see Joseph and Powder Valley. (They) are still going to be the ones in the lead, the ones everyone wants to beat," she said. "I've watched a little bit of game film on each of them. They do look strong, and I'm sure everyone of us has our strengths and weaknesses."
Wallowa begins OOL play Sept. 7 at Imbler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.