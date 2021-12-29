SALEM — Enterprise, Joseph and Wallowa officially have new district opponents.
The Oregon School Activities Association approved the final district proposal for the 2022-26 time block on Monday, Dec. 13.
The Wallowa County schools all stayed where they have been for several years — Enterprise in the 2A Blue Mountain Conference, and Joseph and Wallowa in the 1A Old Oregon League.
Both districts, however, are welcoming new competition.
Enterprise, Grant Union, Heppner, Stanfield and Weston-McEwen all will stay in the BMC. Returning to the district will be Irrigon, which is dropping down from the 3A Eastern Oregon League, to round out the six-team district.
The Knights have formerly played in the BMC, the last time being part of it in 2013-14. Since then, Irrigon spent two years in the Columbia Basin Conference before moving up to 3A at the start of the 2016-17 school year.
Irrigon claimed a boys basketball title the last time it was part of the BMC, the first of two consecutive boys basketball championships won by the school.
The BMC is losing two teams — Pilot Rock and Union — to the OOL.
The addition of the Bobcats and Rockets to the OOL makes it an 11-team district. In addition to Joseph, Pilot Rock, Union and Wallowa, the OOL will include Cove, Elgin, Griswold, Imbler, Nixyaawii, Pine Eagle and Powder Valley.
The addition, especially of Union, to the OOL adds a team that has been strong in girls basketball and volleyball in recent years. The Bobcats are off to an 8-2 start on the hardwood this winter, and a month ago reached the 2A volleyball quarterfinals. The team also took fourth at state in volleyball in 2019 and fifth in girls hoops in 2020.
Volleyball, basketball and track will be the sports most impacted by the change. The schools compete either as co-ops or in combined classifications in cross-country, wrestling, baseball and softball.
Big changes potentially on tap for area football teams
The Wallowa football team could potentially join Joseph at the six-man ranks next year, while Enterprise may move into a new nine-man division.
Those are some of the early returns from the OSAA’s Football Ad Hoc Committee, which met Monday, Dec. 20 to begin the discussions of what the football districts will look like beginning next year.
With the OSAA reclassification completed, the next step for the state’s high school athletic governing body is to determine the football districts, which often have a very different look given the numbers — and successes — of many football programs. A lot of schools don’t generate enough players to be competitive at their designated classifications and end up playing down to a level more suitable for them.
The Ad Hoc Committee, in its December meeting, discussed the possibility of realigning 2A and 1A — which currently is 11-man football for 2A and both eight- and six-man for 1A. The OSAA would keep three options for the two classifications, but is considering dropping 11-man at the ranks altogether. Instead, there would be two divisions for nine-man football — a large-school and small-school division (aptly named Division 1 and Division 2) and a six-man division for those smallest 1A schools.
There would be no change for Joseph, which has been playing six-man football since the OSAA added it to the equation four years ago.
For Wallowa, a drop to six-man would be a move away from the ranks it has known for more than two decades, and where it reached the state semifinals just three years ago.
Enterprise would move into the lower third of the large-school Division 1 tier — schools which have an average daily membership of ninth-11th-graders of 77-145. The division has schools most recently played 11-man at the 2A level or eight-man at the 1A ranks, which is where Enterprise has been since 2018.
OSAA, in explaining the thought behind nine-man football, said there has been a drop in teams playing eight-man football, with many electing to play six-man. Indeed, in 2018, the first year six-man football was offered since the late 1950s, there were 15 six-man teams and 40 eight-man squads. In 2021, the number of six-man squads grew to 22 (and increased on the west side of the state from six to 14) while the number of eight-man teams fell to 28.
OSAA also said there is an increase in support for nine-man football, and noted that it allows more flexibility for a school when trying to schedule out-of-classification opponents.
“Currently 11-player and eight-player schools are reluctant to schedule each other because of the differences in game types,” OSAA wrote in its update from the Dec. 20 meeting. “Transitioning from 11 to nine and nine to 11-player has become common amongst all classifications. Bridging this gap will allow varsity teams to match up with a similar opponent in non-league play regardless of division or game type.”
OSAA went on to say that nine-man already has been quite popular at the “sub-varsity” level in Oregon for roughly a decade, noting that “in many ways the nine-player game already has developed a sub-culture of competition with Oregon.”
The OSAA is seeking feedback as it continues to discuss the prospect of nine-man football, and as it decides what districts throughout the state will look like when it comes to the gridiron. Suggestions and proposals can be sent to assistant executive director Brad Garrett at bradg@osaa.org.
