WILSONVILLE — Nine-man football appears to be back in the discussion — at least at the 2A level.
The outcome of the latest meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 19, of the OSAA’s Football Ad Hoc Committee was that the committee is again considering the addition of nine-man football.
In fact, the committee recommends nine-man for all 2A schools — schools that play 11-man currently. It continues to back the idea of eight-man football for larger 1A schools and six-man for the smaller schools.
Nine-man football was considered early on by the ad hoc committee, as it was looking at implementing the setup for larger 1A schools and all 2A schools, a move that would have, in effect, nixed eight-man football altogether.
But a survey of 1A schools found they overwhelmingly supported sticking with eight-man as opposed to nine-man. In the Jan. 5 meeting of the ad hoc committee, it appeared that nine-man talk had been shelved altogether.
Instead, the committee cited support among 2A schools of adjusting to nine-man in its reasoning for bringing it back to the table.
“The group reviewed correspondence and testimony from members of the 2A classification indicating that a majority of schools surveyed supported moving to the nine-player game for the next time block,” the committee wrote in its update.
The change, if implemented, would potentially impact Enterprise, although the 2A school has been playing eight-man football the last four seasons. Currently, the Outlaws are slated to be part of an eight-team Blue Mountain Conference with Grant Union, Irrigon, Heppner, Riverside, Stanfield, Umatilla and Weston-McEwen.
Enterprise, though, still has the option to continue to play at the eight-man level if it desires to. Head coach Rusty Eschler said the school likely will wait on a decision until a final plan is set by the OSAA.
Additionally, the committee said it is fully supporting making six-man football a sanctioned sport that could play for an official OSAA title, an option that was not in place during the pilot program for six-man.
That would allow Joseph, which played in the first two de-facto title games and won one, to again be able to compete for a championship.
The committee also made a decision to change its stance on playoff eligibility for teams that do play down. The committee elected to drop its position from the prior meeting and allow teams playing down eligibility for the postseason.
“Ultimately the group shifted their stance in this area to recommend that schools meeting the criteria and choosing to play down would be eligible for OSAA playoffs, but that these schools would be reviewed on an annual basis by the Football Ad Hoc Committee,” the update from the OSAA said.
The committee is also seeking feedback on a potential change to the season schedule.
It is considering adding a week to the beginning of the season or to the end, making the season 10 weeks for nine games to be played. It says the consideration would help with odd-numbered leagues, help officials whose ranks are stretched thin and help with transportation issues, among others.
Two possibilities are being looked at: one would add a week to the start of the season, moving the first practice this fall to Aug. 8 and the earliest first game to Aug. 25, as opposed to Aug. 15 and Sept. 1. The other option would move the season ending a week later, with the cutoff date Nov. 5 instead of Oct. 29, and the championship games for 1A through 5A on Dec. 3 instead of Nov. 26.
The next ad hoc committee meeting is slated for Wednesday, Feb. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.