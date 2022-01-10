SALEM — Nine-man football appears to be off the table.
The OSAA Football Ad Hoc Committee on Wednesday, Jan. 5, dropped support of a considered move that would have drastically altered the 2A and 1A game and divided the schools into a large and small school division of nine-man football.
Instead, 2A schools will continue to play 11-man football, while larger 1A schools will remain at the eight-man level.
Backing nine-man football was shelved after the vast majority of eight-man schools — about 95% — said they favored eight-man over nine, according to an Oregonian report last week.
According to the update from the OSAA, schools will have an option to play nine-man “when necessary and appropriate.”
Six-man football will continue to be offered by the OSAA for smaller 1A schools, and the OSAA is considering sanctioning the sport, meaning schools at that level would have the ability to play for an official state championship. Six-man has been a pilot program the last four years, and the teams had played for a de-facto title.
Enterprise, under the current proposal, is currently listed as part of the 2A ranks, and would be one of six teams in Special District 5, alongside Grant Union, Heppner, Irrigon, Stanfield and Weston-McEwen. The Outlaws had played down to eight-man the previous four years.
The OSAA plans to keep play-down options in place for schools that have struggled at their slotted classifications, but is considering adding criteria that schools who play down would be ineligible for the postseason.
Wallowa is slated to stay in the eight-man ranks as part of eight-team Special District 3, joining Adrian, Cove, Crane, Elgin, Imbler, Powder Valley and Union.
Joseph would remain at the six-man ranks as part of Special District 1. The rest of the district includes Dayville/Monument, Echo, Huntington, Wheeler County, Pine Eagle, Prairie City/Burnt River, and South Wasco County.
