BAKER CITY — Nixyaawii is headed to the Old Oregon League tournament title game after another dominant victory.
Sophie Bronson scored a game-high 23 points and had four steals, Sistine Moses added 22 points, and the Golden Eagles took command with a 16-0 run and used a dominant second half for a 66-25 win over Joseph Friday, Feb. 18, in Baker City.
With the win, Nixyaawii will face Powder Valley Feb. 19 in the OOL title game at 1 p.m. Feb. 19. Joseph slips to the third-place game, a 9 a.m. Feb. 19 tipoff against Wallowa, with the winner securing a spot to state and the loser seeing its season end.
The Golden Eagles took the lead for good, 16-13, on a Moses 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the opening quarter, one of four she hit on the night.
It started the snowball effect that put Nixyaawii well ahead.
Mersayuss Hart, Kyella Picard and Bronson all scored during the first 4:05 of the second, with Hart's steal and layup capping the big run and putting Nixyaawii up 29-13.
Two layups by Joseph's Aimee Meyers, who led the Eagles with eight points, briefly stemmed the tide, but the Golden Eagles reasserted themselves with the final seven points, going into the half up 36-17 on a Bronson jumper.
The Eagles made one more brief run to start the third, with Cooper Nave, Meyers and Sarah Orr all scoring in the first 1:20 to make it 36-23. But that was as close as Joseph got. Bronson's 3-point play and layup pushed the lead back to 18, and she closed the quarter scoring with a 3-pointer for a 48-25 lead.
The Nixyaawii bench finished the win, with 18 fourth-quarter points to cap what ended up being a game-ending 30-2 run.
Joseph did what it needed to to stay in the game early, slowing the pace and hitting its shots. Maggie Miller twice gave the Eagles an early lead of 6-4 and 8-6 with field goals, and the teams were tied at 13-13 after a Meyers layup and a trio of Miller free throws.
But Nixyaawii had too much firepower, as the Golden Eagles shot 49% for the game and connected on six 3-pointers. Joseph struggled from the floor, shooting just 20%.
Nixyaawii and Powder Valley met in late January, a 67-42 win for the Golden Eagles. Joseph and Wallowa, meanwhile, have split two contests this season.
