The Enterprise Outlaws traveled to Orofino, Idaho, for the Orofino Maniac Wrestling Invitational Jan. 11-12. Coach Forrest Wilson called the tournament a “mixed bag” of results.
Shane Lund, one of the finest wrestlers in the state at 132 lbs, couldn’t compete because of a knee injury. On the bright side, Trace Evans, wrestling at 138 lbs, took second place.
In the consolation bracket, Justice McQuown won the championship at 126 lbs. while Klint Norton walked away with the championship in the heavyweight division after besting teammate Andy Huwe.
The team next wrestles at Parma, Idaho, on Jan. 18-19.
