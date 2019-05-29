Thursday, May 23, 2019
SALEM, Ore.— It’s free to fish, crab or clam in Oregon on Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2.
During these two days, no fishing licenses or tags (including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement) are required to fish, crab or clam anywhere in Oregon for both residents and non-residents. Although no licenses or tags are required, all other fishing regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions.
Look for the latest on fishing conditions and regulations at ODFW’s Weekly Recreation Report, which is updated every week. Trout and warm water fishing are ideal for beginners; see the trout stocking schedule to find out when your local pond was stocked with hatchery rainbow trout.
The first weekend in June has long been Free Fishing Weekend in Oregon. (Oregon State Parks are also free for visitors that weekend, with free parking Saturday-Sunday June 1-2 and free camping Saturday.) ODFW and volunteer fishing instructors, State Parks and other partners also host fishing events statewide that weekend, bringing all the gear new anglers need (rods, reels, bait) to try fishing.
In northeast Oregon, special Free Fishing day events will be held at Marr Pond in Enterprise, Saturday, June 1, 8:00 a.m. – noon; Baker City, Highway 203 Pond, Saturday, June 1, 9:00 a.m. - noon; and Prairie City, McHaley Pond, Saturday, June 1, 9:00 a.m. - noon. Visit the ODFW Free Fishing Weekend page for more information including contact information for each event.
