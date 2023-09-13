TROY — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking participants to help with collection of hatchery steelhead and other fish sampling on the lower Grande Ronde River in October 2023.
Offspring from broodstock collections has resulted in earlier arriving fish and higher catch rates during the fall fishery on the Grande Ronde River. However, continued contributions of angler-caught fish are needed to sustain the benefits to the fishery.
This year’s collection event will be hosted by the Wallowa Fish District at the campground across from the Wenaha Wildlife Area headquarters near Troy from Oct. 12 to 15. ODFW will have a base camp where participants can check in, meet the local biologists, and join in evening events. Participants are welcome to camp at any available camping spots along the river.
Check-in prior to collecting fish will be required for all participants. Each angler will need to have the appropriate angling licenses and endorsements while collecting hatchery steelhead. All legal gear types will be allowed and all the regulations in the 2022 sportfishing regulations apply.
Dinner will be provided Thursday to Saturday for participating anglers. Anglers' finished data card will be the dinner ticket for each night. Each evening biologists will provide presentations on fishery topics including the fall broodstock collection program and steelhead management.
In addition, a workshop for new anglers will be provided on Friday and Saturday. (See the information below.)
ODFW is partnering with the Association of Northwest Steelheaders to teach a how-to-fish class alongside our broodstock event to give partners the knowledge they need to fish for steelhead. Participants are encouraged to donate the fish they catch to the broodstock program, but if they catch a legal fish and want to keep it that’s OK too.
The $55 workshop fee includes: instruction, use of ODFW equipment and program materials, and a one-year membership to the Association of Northwest Steelheaders. Organizers have equipment to borrow, but participants are welcome to bring their own equipment for instruction on how to use it.
The two-day workshop begins with sign-in at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. On Friday, instructors will introduce steelhead fishing on the Grande Ronde River and discuss tips and techniques in which to be successful on this waterway. On Saturday, Oct. 15, participants will be paired with fishing instructors to explore the Grande Ronde and test their skills on its productive steelhead fishery. Registration is required.
Anglers aged 17 years and younger are eligible to participate while accompanied by a registered adult 21 years or older.
Organizers are finishing set-up for the clinic. Once the sign-up form is completed, participants will be able to register for the clinic by going to the website https://myodfw.com/workshops-and-events.
