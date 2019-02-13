While the Enterprise High School Outlaws were snowed out of their meet, the Joseph/Wallowa squad traveled to Halfway to outwrestle the Pine Eagle Spartans and take home a good bit of treasure.
Mighty Steven Beckman took home some Spartan gold at 113 pounds and Zeb Ramsden did the same at 132 pounds. Gold also flocked to Jonah Staigle at 195 pounds and Austin Brockamp at 182 pounds.
Gus Ramsden at 152 pounds and Guylen Snyder wrapped up some silver for their efforts. Ronny Morello took third at 170 pounds and Harley Miller and Brenden Moore took home fourth-place medals at 145 pounds and 126 pounds respectively.
Coach Tim Kiesecker called the win especially satisfying as the Spartans had four more wrestlers competing than JoWa’s nine.
“It was a real tooth and nail battle,” Coach Kiesecker said. “I think the boys really appreciated what they did, and I know I did.”
JoWa next wrestles at district, which also takes place at Pine Eagle on Feb.15-16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.