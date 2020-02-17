The Outlaws traveled to Union for the 1A / 2A special district 4 Wrestling Championships on Feb. 14-15. The tournament decides which wrestlers will compete at the state championships in Portland.
Enterprise took nine wrestlers to the meet and placed eighth of 12 teams. Trace Evans won the 138 pounds bracket and a spot at state after defeating Levi Roath of Crane by fall, followed by a 7-0 decision over Anthony Hood of Culver.
“The first match was a kid he’d beat before,” Fent said. “His last match against the Culver kid could very easily be the state championship match. Trace went out and wrestled his match and it turned out really well for him.”
Charlie Evans at 182 pounds possibly also earned a state berth with a third-place finish. Evans first defeated Isaac Andres of Culver by fall and notched a 9-8 decision over Ronnie Morello of Joseph.
“I'm pretty optimistic the Charlie will get pulled in the state and his weight class,” coach Court Fent said. “He wrestled so well this weekend, it was probably his best tournament. He's put in the work the last several weeks and his mindset and fire to perform were very fun to watch.”
Other wrestlers with wins included Cody Fent at 132 pounds with a victory by fall over Anthony Melchoir of Culver. Senior Drew Widener locked down fourth place at 220 pounds.
Coach Court Fent said he was proud of the team's performance and the next weeks would be spent preparing both of the Evans’ wrestlers for state while hoping Charlie Evans gets the nod for the tournament.
“I’m very optimistic that Charlie will get in,” he said. “I’ll be super excited for him if he does.”
The state tournament takes place in Portland at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 28-29.
