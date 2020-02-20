Wallowa 55, Cove 30: Jamie Johnston had 27 points and 18 rebounds Thursday as the Cougars advanced to the semifinals of the Old Oregon League district tournament and ended Cove’s season.
Wallowa led throughout, going ahead by seven early before taking a 29-16 lead at the half, then scoring 16 more points in the third to extend the lead to 23 and put the game out of reach.
Raegan Duby had nine points to lead Cove, which finishes the season with an overall record of 11-12.
Wallowa (13-11) faces Joseph Friday in the semifinals with an automatic state berth at stake.
Joseph 58, Pine Eagle 39: Chase Murray scored 22 points Thursday, Mason Ferre added 16 and the Eagles tripped up the Spartans in the Old Oregon League district tournament quarterfinals.
Joseph built an early eight-point lead, with Murray netting 13 points in the first quarter alone as the Eagles went up 20-12. They slowly added on, going ahead by nine (30-21) at the half and 11 (40-29) after three quarters before putting the game away in the fourth. Both Ferre and Murray had nine in the second half to finish off the win.
The Eagles (19-6 overall) face Powder Valley in the semifinals Friday with an automatic state berth on the line.
