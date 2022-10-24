ENTERPRISE — High school athletes in Oregon will now have the opportunity to be compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness.
But how much of an impact, if any, that will have in Northeastern Oregon remains to be seen.
The Oregon School Activities Association’s delegate assembly on Monday, Oct. 10, voted to approve a rule change to the OSAA’s awards rule.
The rule makes Oregon the latest state to allow high school athletes to profit off of their names, images and likenesses (NIL), a movement that has swept across the country and has been prevalent in the NCAA ranks in the last year. Oregon is now among roughly 20 states that allow athletes to profit from use of their NIL, according to an article from The Oregonian.
It’s been common for professional athletes to do so for decades, but only recently have college athletes had the opportunity. High school athletics now seem to be following suit.
But not every coach is a fan of the decision.
“Right off the top I’m against NIL,” Wallowa girls basketball coach Greg Oveson said. “I realize it affects college more than it affects the high schools.”
But even at the college level, Oveson said that athletes aren’t being left out to dry — even without receiving NIL payments.
“College is somewhere along the lines of a $100,000 education,” he said, referencing that many athletes get scholarships to cover their schooling. “They aren’t playing for nothing.”
Elsewhere in Wallowa County, the opinion is the rule change may not be as far-reaching here as it could be in the metro areas of Portland, Salem, Eugene and the like.
“I’m not against it. It’s kind of going with the times,” Joseph boys basketball coach Olan Fulfer said. “It’s interesting. I don’t think it’s going to have much effect with us on this side. It’s going to have more effect for Portland schools.
“I (don’t) see anything wrong with that. NCAA is doing the exact same things. … If there are companies who want to pay kids for their likeness, I think that is kind of about the freedom that we have.”
Here’s a quick rundown of what the NIL change means, according to the updated version of the OSAA’s handbook:
Students can be paid for their NIL usage so long as the compensation is not performance-based, is not used to entice students to stay at or transfer to a particular school, is not provided by a school or school agent, such as a booster, and that the student discloses any compensation earned to their school.
Students also cannot use apparel, facilities, film, or equipment from a member school in any NIL activities, nor can they wear clothing with markings from a member school or the OSAA. They also cannot promote products or services during team activities.
Students also cannot promote activities, products or services linked to adult entertainment, alcohol, tobacco, nicotine, vaping, cannabis, controlled substances, prescription medication, political parties or candidates, anything illegal for people under 18, gambling, and anything connected to weapons or firearms.
Fulfer admitted some uncertainty as to OSAA’s reason for allowing the NIL compensation, wondering if any of it is due to concern by the state’s sports governing board that it might lose athletes to other states that have OK’d NIL payments.
He said one concern of his was if athletes who are standouts at smaller schools but who are unable to get noticed, and possibly, compensated, would attempt to transfer to a bigger school for that opportunity, but then miss getting on the field.
“I could see that would be a thing that would happen, (that they may transfer) and then (once) there they don’t play,” he said, noting both the athlete and the school they transferred from would be negatively impacted.
Oveson said he doesn’t see many athletes east of the Cascades gaining a benefit from NIL.
“The only way I see somebody on the east side of the state getting something is (if) some supporter from some college signs them trying to get them to go to a particular school,” he said.
Even statewide, the Wallowa coach doesn’t see a lot of major use for the NIL.
“You take the whole state of Oregon, there might be three or four people that some people would be interested in signing them to an NIL,” he said. “There’s some good athletes, don’t get me wrong, but even at the 6A level, there’s not very many five-star football recruits or top 100 basketball recruits.
“I don’t think it’s a good deal for high school sports and high school young athletes.”
