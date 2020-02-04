ENTERPRISE GIRLS 65, WESTON-MCEWEN 28 — Cloe Davis had a team-high eight points, six rebounds, and three steals, but the Outlaws ran away with a Blue Mountain Conference victory in Athena.
“We’re starting to execute as a team much better than the start of the season, but we need to shoot at a higher percentage to compete with teams, such as Enterprise,” TigerScots coach Jeff Griggs said. “I was extremely proud of our tenacity and grit throughout the game.”
ENTERPRISE BOYS 63, WESTON-MCEWEN 48 — Theo White had a team-high 17 points and 12 rebounds, but the host TigerScots could not get past the Outlaws in Blue Mountain Conference play.
