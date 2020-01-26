The Outlaws boys made it six straight losses after consecutive defeats to Weston-McEwen, Grant Union and Union over the past week.
The embarrassing 49-47 loss to Weston McEwen took place on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Ranked considerably lower in state rankings, Weston took the Outlaws to task, virtually dominating most of the game against the larger, stronger and more talented Outlaws.
EHS junior, David Salim, kept the Outlaws within striking distance and was the only Outlaw to put in a consistently good performance during his floor minutes, out-shooting and out-rebounding far taller teammates. However, foul trouble led to Salim missing significant time in the second and third quarters and the Outlaws suffered without his presence.
Salim returned at about the start of the fourth quarter and helped spark a rally that seemingly set the Outlaws on the path to victory. However, an ill-advised intentional foul on the part of an Outlaws player gave the momentum back to Weston and cost EHS much needed points as the Tiger Scots sank both free throws and a bucket as they were allowed to retain possession after the free throws because of the call. Although not ejected, the player did not see the floor the rest of the night.
Although the Outlaws were able to narrow the gap to two, five of those points came in the last minute with the last three from a Cason Kirkland three pointer at the buzzer.
Kirkland led the scoring with 16 points and seven boards while Salim garnered 14 and also snagged seven boards.
“I know my team can perform better than we did,” Coach Kyle Crawford said. “That was definitely a rough one for us.”
Friday, Jan. 24, saw the EHS boys falling on their home court to conference leaders, Grant Union, 62-47.
“We played a really great first half, we were only down by three points,” Crawford said. “Grant Union came out in the second half and hit multiple threes (pointers), and that was really pretty much the difference. I was pretty proud of our effort there.”
The following day saw the Outlaws shooting blanks as they fell to the Union Bobcats, 38-21, in a defensive contest.
“It was our lowest scoring game of the season,” Coach Crawford said. “Of course, it was one of theirs, too.” He added that in the third quarter the Outlaws were scoreless, but the Bobcats managed only two points.
“It was an interesting game; I don’t know how to describe it,” the coach said.
The coach noted it had been a difficult week, but knows things will get better in the season’s second half.
“It’s been challenging because I know my team is capable of pulling off some of these as wins, but for whatever reason, we’re just not able to get it going,” he said.
The losses left the Outlaws with a 1-6 league record and 5-9 overall. They next travel to Weston-McEwen to play the Tiger Scots on Saturday, Feb. 1.
