vmatxsloak_2520382348901-2-IMG_2858.jpg

The Wallowa Valley girls cross-country team poses with the state title trophy after winning the 3A/2A/1A championship Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Eugene.

 Contributed Photo

EUGENE — Another cross-country championship trophy is coming to Wallowa County.

This time, it is the Wallowa Valley girls who are doing the honors — and possibly starting a dynasty in the process.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.