EUGENE — Another cross-country championship trophy is coming to Wallowa County.
This time, it is the Wallowa Valley girls who are doing the honors — and possibly starting a dynasty in the process.
The freshmen-laden Outlaws had three top-20 finishers and six in the top 30 to run away — literally and figuratively — with the OSAA’s 3A/2A/1A state title Saturday, Nov. 5, at Lane Community College in Eugene.
It’s the fourth year in a row Wallowa Valley has claimed a cross-country crown after the boys won the prior three years, including a title during the COVID-19 pandemic that wasn’t sanctioned by the OSAA.
It’s also the second championship in program history, with the girls also winning in 2017. In five of the last six years, Wallowa Valley has had a state champion on either the boys or girls side of the spectrum.
It very well may not be the team’s last championship, either, as six freshmen made up the seven runners at state.
As has been the case all year, the freshmen led the way, and as has often been the case, it was a different runner atop the pack.
Saturday, it was Piper Harvey crossing first in 11th place with a time of 20:03.2. Abigail Hurley was right on her heels in 13th at 20:12.8, and in 20th was Mary Hellinger in 20:27.1.
Owyhee Harguess, the fourth runner across for Wallowa Valley, was 24th in 20:45.4, and the lone non-freshman running at state — senior Maddie Nordtvedt — rounded out the top five in 20:51.3.
Impressively, the entire top five for the champion Outlaws was across the finish line before the third-place runner for state runner-up Oregon Episcopal, and all seven were done before any team got its fifth runner to the tape.
The sixth Outlaw to finish was Opal McDonald in 20:53.8, coming in 30th, and Freyja Hostetter was 38th in 21:11.3.
The Outlaws finished with 63 points, well in front of Oregon Episcopal (84 points), third-place Siuslaw (95) and fourth-place Union/Cove (129 points).
Wallowa Valley’s strength at last week’s district meet — finishing with a close time gap between its first and fifth finisher — was again on display. The spread, which was just 32.3 seconds at district, was a touch wider Saturday, but still at a solid gap of just 48.1 seconds.
