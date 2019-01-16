The Enterprise girls basketball team had a bittersweet weekend: Losing to Heppner in overtime 64-61, but breezing past Stanfield 53-43 the following day.
Despite the loss, Coach Mike Crawford saw some positives in the Heppner game.
“We had opportunities over and over, but we didn’t convert,” he said. “It was a one-point game for minutes and minutes.”
Karli Bedard put up 20 points and 14 boards in the effort while Lexie Gassett scored 12, going 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Senior Shelby Moncrief added 10 points to the effort and Ashlyn Gray hauled in 12 boards.
“We took enough out of them (Heppner) that they lost the next night,” Crawford said.
The following game saw the ladies pull their pistols for the 53-43 victory behind three 14-point efforts by Gray, Moncrief and Bedard.
“We didn’t get the rest we needed, but we got enough,” Crawford said. “We got through double travel for the weekend and won.”
The coach also noted that the ladies were 4-2 halfway through the league season and if the second half went that well, the team could expect to make a trip to state.
“We know who we can beat and who we can play with,”Crawford said. “Everybody circles the day they play us because they have to bring it that day.”
The week left the ladies with a 4-2 league record and 12-4 overall. They next play at home versus Pilot Rock on Saturday, Jan. 19.
EHS boys
The Outlaws boys continued to struggle, succumbing in two consecutive games over the weekend. The Friday, Jan. 11 game vs Heppner proved a major stumble, with the boys reeling after a 68-31 defeat.
Coach Larry Wells noted that Heppner is at the top of the league. The Outlaws also lost the services of point guard Riley Masters, who was out with an illness.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well against them and our perimeter shots were not consistent,” Wells said. “You can’t win many games with 31 points.”
The following day’s game against Stanfield showed more hope, but the Outlaws fell short, 39-34.
Coach Wells said that the team came out strong and stayed strong through most of the contest, leading by as many as nine points and playing excellent defense until the closing minutes. Once again, clock management and turnovers cost the game.
“We lost in the last three or four minutes,” Wells said. “We have leads in these games and have given them away. It’s a little frustrating our losses have been in our control.”
The weekend left the boys 1-5 on the season in league play and 7-10 overall. They also play Pilot Rock at home on Jan. 19.
