ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise girls basketball team built a large enough lead in their Wednesday, Dec. 1, opener against Wallowa that the Outlaws went deep into their bench early.
That allowed the Cougars to close the gap before Enterprise finished off a 38-30 win in the season opener for both teams.
With the exception of the first minute, Enterprise was in control basically from start to finish. The Outlaws used a 9-0 run midway through the first quarter to take the lead for good, limited Wallowa to a single free throw in the second quarter en route to a 17-point halftime lead, and led by as many as 21 points in the second half.
“I was happy with our result,” Outlaws head coach Mike Crawford said. “I thought that we played well in some major stretches and not so well in others. But at the same time, I had three girls of my starters who had minutes at the varsity level prior to last night. And everyone else is new. It’s a process learning how to play at that level. I thought we did OK considering.”
The key was a solid defensive effort that saw the Outlaws force Wallowa into 36 turnovers, including 22 in the first half. Jada Gray, who led Enterprise with 10 points, was the head of the Outlaws’ press all night, collecting five steals and deflecting the ball on several other occasions.
“I like to do a lot of one-girl press, actually,” Crawford said. “It is surprising how often they turn it over” with one player pressuring them.
Enterprise, which led 13-6 after one following a pair of Rilyn Kirkland layups, pushed the lead to 10 on a Gray steal and layup and a free throw from Maci Marr. Marr later had her own steal and layup and Kirkland found Gray for a basket and a 22-6 lead. That capped a 13-0 run that started late in the first quarter, during which time the Cougars didn’t score for 10:35.
The lead reached 24-7 at the half, and swelled to 21 in the third when Emily Love opened the quarter with a 3-pointer and Gray added another free throw.
Wallowa started to chip away in the final 10:15, and found a touch from the 3-point line. Libby Fisher’s trey late in the third triggered a 7-0 run to make 30-17 after three.
“I saw some good things in the second half,” Wallowa head coach Greg Oveson said. “We have a lot of work to do. Hopefully in the next two or three weeks we get some stuff straightened out.”
Layups by Love and Gray pushed the lead back to 17 early in the fourth before the Cougars scored 13 of the next 15 points to make it interesting.
Sophie Moeller connected on a 3-pointer with just under five minutes left to start the run. Abby Straight and Fisher both scored to help trim the margin to 12.
Then Zoe Hermens, who led the Cougars with nine points, really made things tight. She stepped into a pullup 3-pointer to make it 36-27 with three minutes left, then connected again — after Moeller chased down her own missed 3-pointer and saved it in-bounds to Hermens — to bring the Cougars within 36-30 with 2:19 to play. However, they got no closer.
“It got a little closer than I wanted it to get, but we came right back and bounced back each time,” Crawford said.
In all, Wallowa connected on five 3-pointers, all in the second half, with Hermens and Moeller both hitting a pair of treys. Moeller finished with eight points, Fisher had seven, and Hermens also had 10 rebounds.
Gray was followed in the Enterprise scoring column by Kirkland, who had eight points. Love chipped in with seven and Marr added five.
