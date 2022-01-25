Sorry, an error occurred.
Enterprise’s Will Ogden, right, wrestles during the Jo-Hi Wrestling Tournament Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
JOHN DAY — Five Enterprise wrestlers took to the mat at the Grant Union Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 22, and three of them had success.
Gabby Delapena, Will Ogden, and Gunnar McDowell all went undefeated in their wrestling pods to lead the Outlaws’ effort.
Delapena, wrestling in the 125-pound girls bracket, won all three matches by fall.
It was a similar day for Ogden at 195, who went 2-0 with two wins by fall, and for McDowell at 220, who went 4-0 and won all his matches by fall.
Pearce Schnetzky went 1-3 at 138 pounds, and Tegan Evans dropped four matches at 145.
The Outlaws return to the mat Thursday, Jan. 27, at Baker City and Saturday, Jan. 29 at Caldwell.
The Joseph wrestling team did not compete this week due to COVID-19.
The Eagles are slated to return to the mat Saturday, Jan. 29, in Irrigon.
