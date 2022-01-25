Will Ogden3.jpg
Buy Now

Enterprise’s Will Ogden, right, wrestles during the Jo-Hi Wrestling Tournament Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

 Ellen Morris Bishop/For the Wallowa County Chieftain, File

JOHN DAY — Five Enterprise wrestlers took to the mat at the Grant Union Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 22, and three of them had success.

Gabby Delapena, Will Ogden, and Gunnar McDowell all went undefeated in their wrestling pods to lead the Outlaws’ effort.

Delapena, wrestling in the 125-pound girls bracket, won all three matches by fall.

It was a similar day for Ogden at 195, who went 2-0 with two wins by fall, and for McDowell at 220, who went 4-0 and won all his matches by fall.

Pearce Schnetzky went 1-3 at 138 pounds, and Tegan Evans dropped four matches at 145.

The Outlaws return to the mat Thursday, Jan. 27, at Baker City and Saturday, Jan. 29 at Caldwell.

COVID keeps Joseph off the mat

The Joseph wrestling team did not compete this week due to COVID-19.

The Eagles are slated to return to the mat Saturday, Jan. 29, in Irrigon.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.