PENDLETON — The Enterprise wrestling team had two third-place finishers and two fourth-place finishers and, as a team, took 10th overall at the Rollin Schimmel Memorial Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 22, in Pendleton.
Gunnar McDowell reached the semifinals of the 220-pound class on his way to third place, winning his first two matches and his final showdown. McDowell pinned Riverside’s Gerardo Medel, then scored a 6-2 decision over Madras’ Conner Comingore, to reach the semifinals, where he lost by fall to Ontario’s Manny Ramirez. He recovered from the setback to win the third-place match over Ontario’s Alexander Sigrah by a close 7-4 decision.
Also in third was Tegan Evans at 145 pounds. Evans, like McDowell, won his first two matches. He pinned Raschied McCallister of Gresham and earned a 5-1 decision over Burns’ Orion Houck. In the semifinals, he fell to Irrigon’s Jacob Ayala by pin, then slipped by Pendleton’s Grant Clark by a 6-3 decision in the third-place match.
Will Ogden (195) and Cody Fent (170) both placed fourth to help the Outlaws’ cause. Ogden went 2-2 on the day, opening strong with pins of Gresham’s Shillcreff and Riverside’s Cameron Wittsberger to reach the semifinals. In the semis, he fell by pin to Baker’s Gauge Bloomer, and in the third-place match lost to Pendleton’s Patrick Simpson by a 15-0 technical fall.
Fent went 1-2, reaching the semifinals after an opening bye and a win by fall over Baker’s Ryan Brown. Elgin’s Joe Lathrop scored a pin of Fent in the semifinals, and in the third-place match he lost to Collin Primus of Pendleton by fall.
Pearce Schnetzky went 2-1 at 138 to take fifth. He opened with a bye, then dropped a close 3-1 decision to Sisters’ Carson Brown. He bounced back to defeat Noah Gliddon of Union/Cove by fall, and won the fifth-place match over Imbler’s Kadyn Trick by fall.
And Gabby Delapena dropped three matches at 132 pounds by fall.
Enterprise returns to the mat Dec. 30 at Riverside.
