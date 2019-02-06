The Outlaws spent the weekend of Feb. 1-2 at home versus Heppner and Stanfield with decidedly mixed results. The ladies triumphed with their sixth-straight win, and the boys ... something less.
Friday, Feb. 1, saw the ladies face Heppner, their toughest league competition outside of Grant Union, winning the staredown, 41-34. While Lexie Gassett led the scoring with 14 points, including going 2 for 2 beyond the paint, Karli Bedard led the way overall with 11 points and an astounding 19, count-’em, 19 rebounds.
Still, stats showed a few chinks in the Outlaws armor: The squad shot only 30 percent from the field and 55 percent from the free throw line. Nevertheless, it was a big victory for the ladies. Coach Mike Crawford said the victory helped seal at least second place in the league for the ladies.
Stanfield fared no better against the ladies, falling on their faces at the bottom of a 76-36 score. Twin dynamos Lexie Gassett and Shelby Moncrief each scored 19 points in the effort while Carsyn Miller lobbed in 14 points and Karli Bedard aced 11 points on the night. Field goal percentage improved with the Outlaws slinging up 58 percent from the field. Free throws stumbled at 54 percent.
“No doubt it was our best game of the year Saturday night,” Crawford said. The further it went, the better it got. We rotated girls in and never lost a beat.”
Defensively, Bedard and Ashlyn Gray led with 11 board snags each. Gassett and Moncrief had five and six steals respectively.
Crawford noted that the ladies have a chance for the league championship when they play arch nemesis and league leader Grant Union on Friday, Feb. 8. An Outlaws victory would force the teams into a playoff game to determine the league champ.
The ladies are now 9-2 in league play and 17-4 overall.
The boys didn’t win, but fared well against league powerhouse Heppner. The Outlaws succumbed 59-48 in the Friday, Feb. 2 battle.
Nonetheless, three players turned in double-digit point performances with Devin Greer and sophomore David Salim knocking in 11 points each while Dylan Marr added 10 and Timmy Wells shot nine through the bucket. Salim’s performance dazzled coach Larry Wells.
“We had a player get into foul trouble early and I put David in and he turned in a high quality performance,” he said. “His defense was very good. He showed a lot of poise and never got rattled.”
“We cut it down to six at times, and it was a six or eight point game in the second half. It was a great game. When we went down earlier this season, the game was over in the first quarter. We went to a different defensive scheme as well. We knew they’d play man-to-man that got their big guys out of the way and in foul trouble. We played man-to-man versus zone. We played them tough.”
The loss versus Stanfield the following day saw Greer with an outstanding performance with 18 points in his pocket. Unfortunately, no one else even saw double digits. Marr chipped in nine and Cory Aschenbrenner gave eight to the cause.
“We had a six-point third quarter we could never make it up,” Wells said. “We were always down by eight or 10 after that. It wasn’t a lack of teamwork, we just couldn’t shoot and get points.”
The boys are 3-8 in league and 9-13 overall. They next play at Grant Union on Feb. 8.
“Our plan is to go to Grant Union and beat them on their floor,” Wells said. “Hopefully, the energy will carry over into districts.”
