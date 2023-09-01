Mary Hellinger of the Wallowa County cross-country girls team (seen here competing for Joseph during May's track-and-field championships in Eugene) finished third in the Pendleton Community Park Shake Out meet on Thursday, Aug. 31. The top six slots in the girls' race went to Wallowa County runners. The boys team also won the meet.
PENDLETON — The trip to Pendleton proved positive for the Wallowa County cross-country team as both the boys and girls claimed team titles over the host Buckaroos and other teams during the running of the Community Park Shake Out on Thursday, Aug. 31 at the Pendleton Community Park.
For the girls, the first six finishers to cross the line wore Outlaw jerseys as Enterprise scored an impressive 15 points, well ahead of Pendleton’s 56-point total. Grant Union claimed the third spot in the team scoring.
Sophomore Owyhee Harguess continues to impress, winning the race with a time of 21 minutes, 18.6 seconds. Teammate and fellow sophomore Abigail Hurley ran second and, besides Harguess, the lone racer to finish under 23 minutes with a time of 22:21.2. The sophomore influence continued with Mary Hellinger in third, Zion Boyd in fourth, Opal McDonald in fifth and Camdyn Weer placing sixth.
The Enterprise boys also downed the host Pendleton team, 23-45. Nixyaawii finished the race in third and Grant Union picked up the fourth slot.
Though not as dominating as the girls, the Outlaw boys ran first and second at the finish led by junior Jett Leavitt. Leavitt missed running under 17 minutes by one-half second, posting a time of 17:00.5.
Sophomore Jonah Lyman placed second after crossing the finish line in 17:34.0.
Junior Lucas Goodrich and sophomore Isaac Beachy also recorded top-10 finishes with Goodrich running eighth and Beach placing ninth.
The competition level rises for Enterprise as the Outlaws next head to Hydrangea Ranch for the Ulltimook Race on Saturday, Sept. 2. Over 90 teams from both Oregon and Washington are scheduled to attend with many of the top runners in the Northwest taking the start line.
