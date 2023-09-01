Mary Hellinger of Joseph
Mary Hellinger of the Wallowa County cross-country girls team (seen here competing for Joseph during May's track-and-field championships in Eugene) finished third in the Pendleton Community Park Shake Out meet on Thursday, Aug. 31. The top six slots in the girls' race went to Wallowa County runners. The boys team also won the meet.
 Tom Nordtvedt/For the Wallowa County Chieftain

PENDLETON — The trip to Pendleton proved positive for the Wallowa County cross-country team as both the boys and girls claimed team titles over the host Buckaroos and other teams during the running of the Community Park Shake Out on Thursday, Aug. 31 at the Pendleton Community Park.

For the girls, the first six finishers to cross the line wore Outlaw jerseys as Enterprise scored an impressive 15 points, well ahead of Pendleton’s 56-point total. Grant Union claimed the third spot in the team scoring.

