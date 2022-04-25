IRRIGON — It didn't take much for the Wallowa Valley softball team to get past Irrigon Friday, April 22.
Both Liz Rowley and Aimee Meyers threw three-inning no-hitters — with Meyers' being a perfect game — and the Outlaws needed just six innings to get two wins, 16-0 and 15-0. Both games were over in three frames.
Rowley struck out eight of the 10 batters she faced, with just one getting on via a hit by pitch. Meyers kept her slate flawless, striking out four batters and facing the minimum.
In the opener, Wallowa Valley plated nine first-inning runs to set the tone for the day. The Outlaws were up by 11 after two and put the 15-run mercy rule in by place with five more in the third. Rilyn Kirkland had five RBIs and finished 3-for-3 in the opener. Sydney Hopkins was also 3-for-3, and scored three times. Ten players had at least one hit, and nine scored.
In the second game, the Outlaws scored seven runs in the second and third innings to break the game open.
Four different players had two hits. Meyers, while dominating in the circle, was also on point at the plate, driving in a game-high four runs, while Rowley scored three times in the nightcap.
The wins came just three days after a heartbreaking 6-5 road loss to Union/Cove, one that saw the host LadyCats earn a walkoff victory.
Sophie Moeller and Meyers each had two hits — combining for half of the total for the Outlaws. Kirkland had a pair of RBIs in the loss.
Wallowa Valley (10-6 overall, 4-2 Special District 2) visited Echo/Stanfield April 26 before starting a season-ending six-game homestand April 29 with a doubleheader against Riverside.
