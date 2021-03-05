WALLOWA COUNTY —The defending 3A state champion Wallowa Valley boys cross-country team won’t get an official opportunity to defend its title this spring.
But one of the races the Outlaws are signed up to run in will give a bit of a feel of what a state meet could have featured.
East Linn Christian is playing the host for a major meet April 10 in Lebanon, one that should serve as a de-facto championship of sorts given the Oregon School Activities Association won’t be sponsoring a state championship for the Season 2 sports. That is the final meet on the slate for Dan Moody and the Outlaws, which is scheduled to run its first meet on Monday, March 8, in Nyssa.
Wallowa Valley runners won’t be at the fitness level for the state meet they would have been during a regular year, but Moody anticipates his team — which has back four of the top five runners from the 2019 title teams and a fifth runner from the previous second-place team in 2018 — should still be able to mix it up with the other teams in the state.
“I’m hoping we will,” he said. “Henry (Coughlan) and Bayden (Menton) and Zac (Knapp) have been running a little bit. That’s a plus. The other kids have to do some catch up.”
Ian Goodrich is the fourth returner, joining the rest of the trio that took three of the top four spots in 2019, highlighted by Coughlan’s individual state title. The team’s depth is solid, too, with Reece Nelson, who placed fifth on the team and 25th overall when the team just missed out on a title in 2018. The five make up 14 runners on the boys team for the Outlaws.
On the girls side, just four runners are out, with senior standout Kyla Hook leading the way.
“She’s pushing herself. She’s a hard worker,” Moody said of Hook. “The No. 1 reason she is out is because of track. That’s the way I’m going to try and convince some of the other kids.”
Lottie McDonald, Iona McDonald and Michalia Caine are the other three out for the girls team.
The races will look more normal, too, after the recent prohibition on having more than two teams compete at one time was lifted.
The cross-country season will serve as a warmup for the spring ‘Season 3,’ which includes track, and starts practice April 5.
“As soon as cross-country is over with, we’re going into track the next week. I want them ready for track. We gotta look at that also,” Moody said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.