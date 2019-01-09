After a disappointing loss to Powder Valley on Thursday, Dec. 27, the Outlaws promptly stomped two other teams on the following two days.
The following day found the ladies defeating Condon/Wheeler 50-22, led by 16 points from senior Shelby Moncrief. Eight of the team’s 11 players found their way onto the scorecard.
Condon tried to make a game of it, trailing 14-9 after the first quarter, but it was all downhill from there. Carsyn Miller added 10 points while Ashlyn Gray added seven to the cause. Four players snagged five rebounds each, while defensively, Claire Farwell committed three thefts and Karli Bedard added four.
Saturday, Dec. 29, saw the Prairie City sustaining some black and blue marks as the Outlaws trounced the Panthers 37-24. Moncrief again led the scoring with 11 and added four steals. Miller harvested 7 points while Tishrei Movich-fields and Lexie Gassett each found six points in the hoop. Ashlyn Gray snagged 10 rebounds.
Friday, Jan. 4, ended with the ladies taking a tough home 56-44 loss against Grant Union, the fourth-ranked team in the state. Although GU led most of the game, the Outlaw ladies pulled to within one in the fourth quarter before the game slipped from their grasp.
Still, Bedard provided a bright spot with a 16-point performance along with being the only player to shoot more than 50 percent from the field. She also seized 10 boards from the Prospectors. As a whole, the team shot just 33 percent from the field and 44 percent from the free throw line.
Shelpby Moncreif scored eight points while Lexie Gassett found the hoop for seven. The two both collected four steals toward the defensive effort while Ashlyn Gray had six blocks.
"I thought we played tough, and it was an extraordinary game to watch," Coach Mike Crawford said. "I know and they know we can play with them, and we will be in the top three by the end of the season."
The ladies took out their frustrations on Pilot Rock the following day, handing the Rockets a 50-37 loss behind Lexie Gassett's 14 points and 50 percent shooting. Also on the board were Carsyn Miller and Ashlyn Gray with eight points in their pockets.
Defensively, Bedard snagged 10 rebounds while Miller grabbed eight. Gassett had five steals in the effort.
"It was an interesting game," Crawford said. "The girls jumped on them right off the bat with a full press."
The ladies opened with a three-pointer and stood on top of a 7-0 lead in the first minute. At one point in the third quarter the ladies had a 20-point lead.
After the busy week, the ladies sit 3-1 in league play and 11-3 overall. They hold the ninth spot in state rankings. The next play at Heppner on Friday, Jan. 11.
––––
The Enterprise boys suffered a lack of Outlaw spirit as they succumbed in their tournament games. Friday, Dec. 28 saw the Outlaw boys get beat by 1A school Condon/Wheeler 68-60.
In the loss, Devin Greer stuffed the basket with 18 points and Timmy Wells added 12. Riley Masters scored 11 points for the Outlaws.
Saturday's game saw similar results. The Outlaws went down easily to 1A Prairie City, 59-42. Only Dylan Marr scored in double digits with 12 points. Wells added eight points while Greer walked off the court with seven.
Friday, Jan 4, didn't dawn much better for the boys as they lost their fifth straight in a heartbreaker to Grant Union, 48-43. The Outlaws led by six with three minutes to go in the game but time management led to the Outlaws' downfall. Rather than hold the ball and work in close for high-percentage shots, turnovers and a "run-and-gun" shooting mentality saw the Prospectors take advantage as well as the lead.
When the boys resorted to fouling to get possession, GU failed to oblige, sinking the vast majority of their foul shots while the Outlaws were just 20-of-46 on their shooting.
Masters was the only player to score in double digits with 10 points. Greer added nine.
The following day saw the Outlaws in much better shape, putting away Pilot Rock 60-43.
"We executed well at Pilot Rock," said coach Wells. "We had times we were up over 20 points. It was a satisfying win that we really needed."
Devin Greer led the scoring with an amazing 29 points while Dylan Marr added 10.
The weekend left the boys with a 1-3 league record and 7-8 overall. They next play at Heppner on Friday, Jan. 11.
