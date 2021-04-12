LEBANON — It may not have been “official” in the eyes of the Oregon School Activities Association. But regardless of the label, the Wallowa Valley Outlaws boys cross-country team proved again it is best in state.
Buoyed by three top-five finishes and by having its top five runners inside the top 20, Wallowa Valley breezed to the de facto Class 3A state championship — as it was expected to on paper — Saturday, April 10, at Cheadle Lake Park in Lebanon.
“It was just a great team effort by the kids,” head coach Dan Moody said. “They pushed themselves. They were going hard. They don’t take anything for granted. It’s great. Sometimes kids do that. They don’t. They went after it.”
The Outlaws scored 34 points as a team to easily outpace second-place La Pine, which scored 68 points. Third-place Westside Christian closely followed with 74 points.
“We knew that probably La Pine was probably our main competition,” Moody said. “We’ve got the target on our backs.”
In a year that has been anything but ordinary, the Outlaws’ win felt like a piece of normalcy — even if the team stood on the podium holding a “Spring XC” championship trophy while donning masks.
The OSAA did not sanction a statewide event in the culminating week of Season 2, but instead East Linn Christian hosted a state-style event in Lebanon that brought in many of the top-ranked teams.
“The meet was exceptional,” Moody said. “I can’t talk enough about how this meet went off and (East Linn Christian head coach) Kellen Peters — this was his baby. It was above and beyond what the OSAA even thought about doing. He did an exceptional meet. My goodness.”
Wallowa Valley, which returned the core of its state title-winning team from 2019, was nothing short of dominant. Henry Coughlan led the pack for the Outlaws by taking second in a time of 16:01.15. Shortly after him in third was Zac Knapp in 16:18.81 and Bayden Menton placed fifth in 16:59.01.
It was a similar look to 2019, when Coughlan won the state title, Knapp took third and Menton came in fourth.
Even Ian Goodrich, who was the fourth Outlaw across the finish line, was right in line with his placing last year. Goodrich came in 16th in 2019, and Saturday took 15th in 17:55.90.
Brenden Moore rounded out the top five for the Outlaws in 18th in 18:15.51.
The two others across the line for Wallowa Valley were Weston Wolfe in 23rd (18:32.39) and Roan Flynn in 70th (21:15.99).
Moody was pleased by the effort the athletes put in, noting timewise, they are well ahead of where they typically would be at this point of a traditional season.
“I couldn’t be more proud of it, what they accomplished in a short amount of time,” he said. “We’re midseason, and they are running end-of-the-season times. That is something for the kids.”
Girls take second place
Up until a couple of weeks ago, the Wallowa Valley girls cross-country team didn’t have enough athletes to field a full team.
Once they did, they put together the second-best team in the state.
Wallowa Valley scored 81 points in the de facto 3A/2A/1A state championship Saturday, April 10, at Cheadle Lake Park in Lebanon to place second, and in the process flipped the script from the district meet earlier this month by edging Heppner. The Mustangs, who on April 2 topped Wallowa Valley on the way to the district title, scored 83 points Saturday to place third.
Bandon ran away with the state crown by scoring 46 points.
“Two weeks ago, we didn’t even have a team. And now, they ended up second in state,” Moody said. “When Maddie (Nordtvedt) came on the team, they ended up second in district and pretty close to Heppner.”
Moody said both he and assistant coach Jenny Reinheardt believed Wallowa Valley could catch Heppner for second with a few individual improvements — and that was exactly what happened.
Kyla Hook led the way for the Outlaws on Saturday by placing 15th in a time of 21:20.24. Freshman Iona McDonald was 22nd in 21:56.16.
“The Heideman girl (Hailey) from Heppner, that was the first time Kyla beat her, and beat her pretty decisively,” Moody said. “Iona was also ahead of her.”
The key, though, may have been the athlete who joined the team late to give Wallowa Valley a full complement of five runners. Nordtvedt — who started Season 2 on the volleyball court before a late change back to cross-country — placed 34th in a time of 22:41.88.
“It was so great for the kids to (go from) no team to get to where they are at. Thank volleyball for letting Maddie on, and Maddie toughing it out,” Moody said.
The Outlaws rounded out their scoring with Michalia Caine in 59th in 23:46.69 and Lottie McDonald in 60th in 23:47.56.
“This meet was for the kids. It was all for the kids. That was what was so special about it,” Moody said. “I can’t say enough about how it worked out.”
