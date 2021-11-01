ENTERPRISE — Enterprise did indeed make it into the 1A state football playoffs.
Now, the Outlaws seek their first playoff victory in 23 years.
Enterprise, which finished the regular season ranked 10th in the OSAA rankings, will hit the road to face No. 7 Myrtle Point on Friday, Nov. 5.
The Bobcats, like the Outlaws, will be looking to end a lengthy drought of postseason success. Myrtle Point, which enters with a record of 8-2 overall, hasn’t played a state playoff game since 2015, a 49-6 loss at Regis when the team played 2A football. The Bobcats’ last playoff victory was a 12-0 first-round win over Rainier in 2006.
Enterprise, which enters the game at 5-3 overall and got in via ranking after forfeiting its position in the Special District 2 crossover, hasn’t played in the postseason since a 33-0 loss to Kennedy in 2017, and hasn’t won a playoff game since the 1998 semifinals when it defeated Lost River 23-13.
The teams enter with their offenses humming as of late, having both scored at least 50 points the last three times each took the field — all wins.
Myrtle Point has reached the 60-point mark twice this year, and is averaging 44.9 points per game. Defensively, the Bobcats are allowing 22 points per game.
The Outlaws are averaging 33.4 points per game on offense, and 21.7 points per game on the defensive end.
At more than 550 miles, the Outlaws will have the longest road trip of anyone playing this weekend when they travel to Southwestern Oregon. Kickoff for the Friday contest is at 7 p.m.
The winner faces either Powder Valley or Perrydale in the state quarterfinals next weekend.
Eagles eliminated in loss to Powers
The Joseph football team hung with Powers for four quarters and did enough defensively to stay in the 1A six-man quarterfinals Saturday, Oct. 30, but the Eagles couldn’t generate any offense against the Cruisers’ defense in a 14-0 loss.
Powers, one of three undefeated teams entering the playoffs, recorded its first shutout of the season, though it didn’t register anything near the 39.5 points per game it had during the regular season.
In fact, a safety was all that was put on the scoreboard during the first half as the Cruisers took a 2-0 lead into the locker room. Powers, though, put the game away with two second-half touchdowns.
Joseph, which traveled roughly 580 miles to Southwestern Oregon for the contest — the longest road trip of any team last weekend — finished the season with a final record of 4-4 overall.
