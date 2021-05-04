BAKER CITY — Jericho Peters and Zac Knapp both won two races to lead the Enterprise boys track and field team to a fifth-place finish Thursday, April 29, at the Baker 3-way meet in Baker City. The Enterprise girls also finished fifth at the meet, while the Joseph boys placed seventh and girls finished eighth.
Peters collected wins in the 100-meter dash (11.82 seconds) and in the 200 (24.04), while Knapp won the 1,500 in 4:18.26, and the 3,000 in 9:53.43.
Roan Flynn had a strong day for the Outlaws by taking second in the long jump (17-feet-11) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (51.45). Gideon Gray also placed in two events, taking third in the high jump (5 feet even) and fifth in the javelin (114-feet-8). Also Thursday, Luke Clinchy was third in the 110 hurdles (25.30), Brenden Moore was fourth in the 3,000 (11:00.26) and Byron Gallagher was fourth in the high jump (5 feet even).
For the EHS girls, the top performance was by the 4x100 relay team as Althea Komiskey, Maddie Nordtvedt, Ailena McEntire and Savannah Vaughn took second in 57.01 seconds. Individually, Vaughn was second in the 200 in 29.50. Asiya Salim was fourth in both the javelin (81-feet-8), discus (66-feet-8) and shot put (23-feet-8), Komiskey was sixth in the high jump (4-feet-4), and Nordtvedt was seventh in the 100 (15.07) and 200 (30.86).
For Joseph, Reece Nelson grabbed top honors in the high jump (6-feet-2), and was third in the long jump (17-feet-6). Kale Ferguson was second in the discus (113-feet-7), third in the javelin (125-feet-11) and eighth in the 200 (26.14). Keelan McBurney was fourth in the javelin (117-feet-2), Bayden Menton was fourth in the 1,500 (4:21.08) and Ian Goodrich was fifth in the 400 (56.93).
On the girls side, Lottie McDonald was fourth in the 400 (1:09.61) and eighth in the 200 (30.91), and Iona McDonald was sixth in the 400 (1:11.61).
On Friday, Knapp, Flynn and Peters all earned wins for the Enterprise boys to lead the team at the Elgin/Imbler meet in Elgin.
Knapp led a 1-2 finish in the 800, winning in 2:05.7, with Moore in second at 2:21.8. Flynn won the 300 hurdles in a time of 48.9, and teamed with Moore, Weston Wolfe and Knapp to take second in the 4x400 relay in 3:51.1. Peters, meanwhile, won the long jump (17-feet-11¾) and was second in the 200 (24.2). Moore was second in the 3,000 (10:37.0), and Gray was second in the javelin (113-feet-6) and third in the high jump (5-feet-3). Gallagher was second in the high jump, also at 5-feet-3). Flynn was fifth in the long jump at 15-feet-9). And the Outlaws piled up several seventh-place finishes: from Tanner Kesecker in the shot put (27-feet-2¼), discus (70-feet-11) and the javelin (87-feet-2), and from Ransom Peters in 200 (25.9) and the long jump (13-feet-4¼).
On the girls side, Komiskey, Nordtvedt, McEntire and Vaughn teamed up to win the 4x100 relay in 56.5 seconds, and Nordtvedt also won the 100 (14.6) and was second in the 200 (30.0). Salim was second in the javelin (85 feet even), third in the discus (63-feet-10), third in the shot put (25-feet-8), and sixth in the 100 (15.1). Vaughn was second in the high jump at 4-feet-6, and Komiskey and Maddie Wigen placed third and fifth in the high jump, each clearing 4-feet-4. Komiskey also was third in the 100 (15.0), Wigen was eighth in the 100 (15.5) and McEntire was fourth in the 200 (32.1).
On Saturday, Joseph’s Henry Coughlan competed at the Phillips-Klimek Distance Twilight in Phoenix against some of the top distance runners in the state from each classification, and came away in sixth in the 3,000 in a time of 8:53.75. The time was a personal best in the race by 13 seconds, according to data from athletic.net.
The rest of the Eagles competed at the Central Idaho Invitational in Lapwai, where the Joseph boys took fifth and the girls finished ninth.
Juston Rogers earned two victories for the Eagles in the 200 (24.31 seconds) and in the 400 (53.74). Nelson won the high jump at another meet, clearing the bar at 6 feet even, and was third in the long jump at 16-feet-11. Ferguson led a 1-2 finish in the javelin, winning with a throw of 121-feet-2, while McBurney was second at 103 feet even. Kane Johnson followed in fifth at 90-feet-4. In the 800, Menton was second at 2:04.77, Goodrich was sixth in 2:08.16, and Ferguson added seventh-place finishes in the 100 (12.37) and the discus (105-feet-7).
On the girls side, Lottie McDonald was second in the 300 hurdles (54.12), third in the long jump (13-feet-10½) and eighth in the 100 hurdles (21.62). Iona McDonald was fourth in the 300 hurdles (57.69) and in the javelin (49-feet-5). And Ariana Samples was fifth in the javelin (47-feet-7).
The Outlaws competed at the Mac-Hi 3-way Tuesday, May 4, and Joseph travels to the Grant Union Invitational on Friday, May 7.
