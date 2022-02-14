HALFWAY — The Enterprise wrestling team had a second-place finish and two third-place efforts in its final tournament of the regular season as the Outlaws took eighth at the Pine Eagle Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 12, in Halfway.
Will Ogden posted a second-place finish at 195 pounds for the Outlaws in just two matches. He pinned Irrigon's Austin Wells in the semifinals, but in the finals lost by technical fall, 18-1, to Cade Cunningham of Heppner.
Gunnar McDowell went 3-1 to take third at 220. He opened with a pin of Crane's Emery Hammond, and in the semifinals lost by fall to Gabriel Bowlin of Nampa Christian. He followed with two more pins, topping Heppner's Nathan Ellsworth, and in the third-place match pinning Peyton Riggs of Nampa Christian.
Gabby Delapena, wrestling at 120, also took third. She dropped a semifinal match to Joseph's Jett Peterson by fall, then pinned Payton Perry of Vale in the third-place match.
Both Cody Fent (170) and Pearce Schnetzky (132) went 2-2, with Fent taking fifth. Fent dropped a quarterfinal match by fall to Crane's Jake Doman, then won a consolation match over Raul Gonzalez of Vale by a 10-4 decision. He dropped a consolation semifinal by fall to Nampa Christian's Ethan Pearson, but finished in the fifth-place match with a win by fall over Alex Finley of Grant Union.
Schnetzky didn't place, but opened with a first-round win by an 11-6 decision over Irwyn Murguia of Irrigon. He was pinned in the quarterfinals by Vale's Colt Cummings, then pinned James Carey of Echo in the consolation bracket before being eliminated by fall against Brady Otley of Crane.
Tegan Evans was the busiest wrestler, going 3-2 at 145 and placing sixth. After an opening-round win by fall over Imbler's Krager Muilenburg, he dropped a match by fall to Reece McConnell of Elgin. He later earned a 7-1 decision over Vale's Tyler Richardson, but lost by fall to Will Seggerman of Pine Eagle in the consolation semifinals. In the fifth-place match, Evans dropped a close 4-1 decision to Vale's Buster Harmon to settle for sixth.
And Trey Charlton dropped two matches by fall at 285 to Rolando Moreno of Grant Union and to Gino Gallegos of Echo.
For Joseph, Peterson's aforementioned win over Delapena moved him to the championship match at 120 pounds, where he lost by fall to Roen Waite of Heppner.
Gavin Russell took fifth at 152 by going 2-2. He took the quarterfinal match, a win by fall over Adrian's Derek Faulconer, then dropped two in a row, one to Elgin's Gen Wintersteen by fall, and one to Kelton Dunten of Crane by a score of 10-5. In the fifth-place match, he took down Ryan Coombs of Grant Union by fall.
Dylan Rogers dropped two matches by fall at 126, one to Giovanni Cartwright of Pine Eagle and one to Tanner Cagle of Nampa Christian.
Both teams compete in the 2A/1A Special District 4 tournament Feb. 19 in Adrian.
