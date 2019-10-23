The Outlaws volleyball team started the week on a downward trend but managed to turn things around for a convincing victory by week’s end.
The ladies first traveled to Stanfield on Thursday, Oct. 17, and fell in four sets, winning the third set, by scores of 15-25, 14-25, 25-22 and 21-25.
Coach Lisa Farwell noted that highlight performances included Zari Bathke, who racked up 12 kills recorded along with 12 for 12 serving. Ashlyn Gray also scored 12 kills as well as 12 digs.
Coach Farwell noted that slow starts were taking their toll on the Outlaws. “We didn’t start playing until set three, and then went on the offensive,” she said. “Two solid sets were not enough though.”
The ladies hosted a round-robin of matches versus Grant Union and Pilot Rock at their home court in Enterprise on Saturday, Oct. 19. The Outlaws first faced the Grant Union Prospectors, falling in three hard-fought sets, 25-27, 22-25 and 19-25.
The Outlaw squad had performance highlights: Claire Farwell spaded 22 digs while Ashlyn Gray knocked off 10 kills and Jada Gray notched three stuff blocks. Rilyn Kirkland aided with seven assists.
“We played with GU for the first two sets, but just didn’t show the energy needed to put either set away,” Coach Farwell said.
Later in the day, the Outlaws’ sun shone a little brighter as they zipped by Pilot Rock, 25-8, 25-16 and 25-20.
Spotlights on the squad included Tishrei Movich-Fields with three stuff blocks while Carsyn Miller had eight assists. Jada Gray added four kills to the victory. Coach Farwell was pleased with the performance.
“We played well and made few errors,” she said. “We also managed to get some younger players some playing time in the match, and they did great.”
The Outlaws host Weston-McEwen on Tuesday, Oct. 22, for their final match of the season.
