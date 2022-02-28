GERVAIS — The Enterprise girls basketball team put together what head coach Mike Crawford said “no doubt” was one of the Outlaws’ best performances of the season.
But a rough stretch in the second quarter proved to be too much to overcome, and EHS fell just short of making it back to the state tournament with a 65-58 road loss at Gervais on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Enterprise played its best ball in the second half, netting 36 points — 18 in each quarter — in an effort to keep pace with the Cougars, the fifth-ranked team in the state.
“I saw my team play at an extraordinary level. We played our best basketball in a stretch of that,” Crawford said. “(But) Gervais is real. They got the job done. It was pretty well-played basketball.”
Some foul trouble and a couple untimely turnovers by Enterprise allowed Gervais some breathing room to take a 31-22 lead at the break.
But the Cougars couldn’t shake Enterprise, who got 19 points from Jada Gray — including three 3-pointers — and 17 from Emily Love. The Outlaws were in striking distance in the fourth, but were unable to complete the comeback.
“I know we were (within) six and had possession of the ball in the fourth quarter,” Crawford said.
Madi Wigen had a big game with 11 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks.
The Outlaws did have Maci Marr back for the game, with her ability to play uncertain following a scary-looking knee injury in the Blue Mountain Conference district title game.
Enterprise ends the season with a final record of 15-11, but knowing it was able to play with some of the state’s best.
“I’m really satisfied at this point,” Crawford said. “I know we’re capable of being in the final eight, which is a little discouraging (since we just missed out),” he said.
The loss also brings an end to the coaching career of Crawford, who is retiring after 33 years leading Enterprise. He finishes with a final record of 520-275.
