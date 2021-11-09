Enterprise’s Jackson Decker goes in for a tackle against Myrtle Point’s Andreas Villanueva during their first-round playoff game Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The Outlaws dropped the contest to the Bobcats, 42-6.
MYRTLE POINT — The return to the playoffs was brief for the Enterprise football team.
Myrtle Point pulled away in the second half of the teams’ first-round, eight-man football contest, scoring 20 points in the final 10 minutes to turn the game into a 42-6 rout Friday, Nov. 5.
“We had too many turnovers in bad situations (where we) gave them a short field,” head coach Rusty Eschler said. “They had a lot of team speed. With the turnovers you kind of have a letdown. We put a lot on our defense to hold up, and we had mental errors. Kids battled hard. It wasn’t a lack of effort on their part. It got out of hand in the fourth quarter. One game doesn’t tell the story of the whole season.”
Chase Duncan scored the lone touchdown in the contest for Enterprise, Eschler said.
The loss finishes the season for the Outlaws at 5-4 overall, the best season for Enterprise since winning six games in 2012.
“We started out slow, (then) the team just came together,” Eschler said. “Looking at the team as a whole, we didn’t have that clear cut guy (where) if we miss him, we’re done. ... It was enjoyable to coach this group of kids.”
