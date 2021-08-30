ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Outlaws are not only going to be feeling the loss of two key pieces to graduation, but two additional seniors who would have been starters for Lisa Farwell.
The head coach said both Asiya Salim, the Outlaws' setter, and Savannah Vaughn, their middle blocker, have moved out of the area, leaving a hole in the lineup.
"To have both of them (gone) is a double whammy," she said. "That is unexpected."
Given the setback, Farwell will have more youths blended in with the experience she does return, led by senior Jada Gray.
"She started some as a freshman. That is the season we lost Gracie Neizen to an injury and pulled this wide-eyed freshman off the bench," Farwell said. "She is a great leader and a great middle blocker. She will be part of our core group."
Enterprise also has Rilyn Kirkland back. The senior played during the coronavirus-shortened fall season, but didn't play in the spring.
"She is doing most of our setting duties for us," Farwell said of Kirkland. "(She has) lots of volleyball experience, lots of volleyball IQ."
Outside hitter, junior Maci Marr, is back as well, and will join Kirkland and Gray to be the Outlaws' three captains.
"They'll play all the way around, front and back row," Farwell said. "They are working really hard. They'll be great leaders on our team."
Farwell has five additional players on the varsity roster to start things off, including returner and senior Liz Rowley splitting time as an outside hitter and middle blocker, and Rosie Movich-Fields spending most of her time as a libero.
Josi Coggins and Brianna Rouse will also figure into the mix, as will Maddie Wigen.
"Maddie is kind of inexperienced, (and) didn't start volleyball, period, until last year," Farwell said.
The junior, though, has the potential to be an impact player.
"She is tall, has great hands, athletic, (and) we are looking forward to utilizing her. We're going to get her there," Farwell said.
Farwell knows, however, that the positions could be mixed up on a match-by-match or week-by-week basis because of the coronavirus pandemic, and that as a result, players could be placed in spots not as familiar for them.
"They're smart, athletic, (and) will be able to switch positions," the coach said. "Flexibility is going to be the name of the game for all of us."
Passing will be a skill Farwell hopes the Outlaws improve in because of its importance to the rest of the game.
"We've not always been a good passing team, but that's where everything starts," she said. "Everything after that is so much easier. I have good hitters, players who like to be aggressive at the net. If we can improve our passing and focusing on that, I think we should have a good team and hopefully win some games."
Farwell expects Union and Weston-McEwen to be strong in the Blue Mountain Conference, but said "after that it might be wide open."
Enterprise opens BMC play Sept. 23 at home against Stanfield.
"We're super glad to get to be playing volleyball, and hope that it will be as normal as possible," Farwell said. "Don't know quite what to expect."
