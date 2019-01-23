The Pilot Rock Rockets launched from their hometown Jan. 19, only to crash land when they hit the Enterprise High School court.
The boys snapped a two-game losing streak with a convincing 45-36 victory over the Rockets, led by 19 points scored by Devin Greer. Coach Larry Wells called the win satisfying.
“We missed a lot of free throws, but it was a good game,” Wells said. “Those guys only lost by 12 to Heppner, the best team in our league, the night before. They came in motivated.”
Wells pointed out the performance of Cason Kirkland, who upped his game, knocking in 11 points while dishing out seven assists.
“This ushers in the second half of the season, so it was the most important game of the year for us. We need to keep on this track,” Wells said.
The win saw the boys with a 2-5 season record in league play and 8-10 overall. They next play Weston-McEwen on Friday, Jan. 25.
The Lady Outlaws came out shooting blanks at the start of a 65-31 cooling of the Rockets’ jets. The Rockets actually jumped out to an 8-2 lead before the Outlaws pulled their pistols and went to work. They stretched out to a 28-19 halftime lead before blowing the game wide open upon their return.
“I really felt like we played well for the most part, except for the sluggish start,” said coach Mike Crawford. “We had four players in double figures, and that’s what we want. With this combination of players we can beat anyone. It was our best game of the year.”
Shelby Moncrief led the scoring with 11 points while Ashlyn Gray, Lexie Gassett and Zari Bathke nailed down 10 points each. Bathke shot an amazing 5 for 6 from the floor for 83 percent shooting. Nearly everyone on the team scored.
Crawford selected freshman Rylin Kirkland as an up-and-comer with her eight points and 12 rebounds.
“That is not typical play for a freshman on varsity,” he said.
The weekend left the ladies with a 5-2 league record and 13-4 overall, just behind John Day in league play. They next play Weston-McEwen.
