ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise boys basketball team found a fourth-quarter spark to get back into its Monday, June 14, contest against Powder Valley.
But the 15-point deficit after three quarters proved to be too much to overcome, and the Outlaws ultimately fell to the Badgers 65-51 at Quinn Court.
The Badgers methodically built up their lead throughout the first three quarters, and used a 7-2 run to end the third ahead 47-32.
The Outlaws then tried to get it all back — and nearly succeeded.
Jackson and Spencer Decker opened the fourth with 3-pointers in the first minute to cut the deficit to 50-38. It was still a 14-point game, though, when Enterprise made its major surge.
Spencer Decker started a 9-0 run that took just 90 seconds with a layup. David Salim, who led the Outlaws with 16 points, got to the hoop for two before Decker scored again. Jackson Decker followed with his second 3-pointer of the quarter to make it a 52-47 contest with still 4:40 remaining.
Kaden Krieger and Spencer Decker traded baskets to keep the margin at five before the Badgers pulled away, scoring the next 11 points — capped with field goals by Clay and Cole Martin — for a 65-49 lead.
The Outlaws opened the game on fire. Salim scored six in the opening period and Dylan Jennings had a pair of field goals less than a minute apart that gave Enterprise its largest lead at 13-9 with about 2:20 to play in the first.
The Badgers scored the next seven points, capped by a Reece Dixon layup, for a 16-13 lead after one.
Enterprise never led again, and trailed by as much as 12 points in the second quarter before going into the half down 35-23.
The lead stayed between nine and 12 points most of the third until the Badgers’ late run, though the Outlaws hung around long enough to give Powder Valley a scare in the fourth.
Krieger led all scorers with 21 points, and Clay Martin had 18 for the Badgers.
In addition to Salim’s 16-point day, both Decker brothers scored nine points — combining for 15 in the fourth quarter — and Jennings netted eight points.
The Outlaws (3-7 overall) wrap up the season Wednesday when they host Crane.
