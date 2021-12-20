ELGIN — Enterprise saw two wrestlers go undefeated during round-robin action at the John Rysdam Memorial Tournament in Elgin on Friday, Dec. 17, then had two second-place finishes and a third-place finisher Saturday, Dec. 18.
As a team, the Outlaws tied for sixth with 43 points on Saturday.
Tegan Evans went 1-1 Friday at 145 pounds, earning a 5-4 sudden victory over Weiser, Idaho’s Aaron Despain, and dropping a 6-1 decision to Pine Eagle’s Will Seggerman. Saturday, Evans took second at the same weight, edging Pine Eagle’s Cohen Simpson by a 5-3 decision, topping Despain again, this time by a 10-2 major decision in the semifinals, and then falling to Seggerman again, this time in the finals by fall.
Gabby De Lapena went 2-1 in the girls division Friday, dropping a match by fall to Weiser’s Audrey Deleon, earning a 10-5 decision over Grant Union’s June Wolf, and defeating Grant Union’s Majors Morgan. Saturday, she wrestled the same competitors to similar outcomes to take second. She dropped a match to Deleon by a 15-0 technical fall, then pinned Wolf and wrapped things up with a pin of Morgan.
Cody Fent (170B) won three matches Friday, pinning Sean Peden of Elgin, Riddick Hutchison of Grant Union and Ryan Brown of Baker. He followed on Saturday by taking fourth in the 170-pound bracket. He again pinned Peden in the quarterfinals, but lost to Justin Hodge of Grant Union by fall in the semifinals. In another rematch, he pinned Brown to reach the third-place match, and there lost by fall to Willie Sudderth of Weiser.
Gunnar McDowell won two matches in the 220B class Friday, pinning both Ryan Jackson-Nelson of Union/Cove and Billy Kargianis of Baker. On Saturday, McDowell placed third at 220 pounds. He pinned James Dempsey of Union/Cove, lost by fall to Weiser’s Rylee Willet, then pinned Jackson-Nelson again before finally earning a 4-1 decision over La Grande’s Noah McIlmoil in the third-place match.
Will Ogden went 2-1 in the 195B class Friday, pinning Weiser’s Alonzo Salinas and Grant Union’s Sam McCracken, and losing by fall to Calvin Clapperton of Weiser. Saturday, Ogden went 1-2 in the 195 bracket with a loss to Weiser’s Caleb Grove by fall before another pin of Salinas. He was bumped in the consolation semifinals by Union/Cove’s David Creech by fall.
Pearce Schnetzky went 1-2 at 138 Friday, losing two matches by fall and earning a win by medical forfeit. Saturday, he dropped two matches, again by fall.
For Joseph, Jayden McNall (120) and Aiden Clary (182B) had the strongest efforts Friday, both going 1-2. McNall dropped matches by fall to Luke Sarich and Elvis Williams, both of Weiser, and earned a win by fall over Elgin’s Joshua Wilson. Clary dropped a match by fall to Baker’s Ethan Morgan, defeated Grant Union’s Ryan Coombs by a 12-2 major decision, and lost to La Grande’s Payton Stenkamp by a 6-1 decision.
Megan Brock in the girls division, and Gavin Russell at 160, both went 0-2, and Dylan Rogers at 132B went 0-3, though one was a tight 9-8 decision loss to Baker’s Riley Martin.
Saturday, Rogers went 1-2 at 132. He dropped a match by fall to Baker’s Sam Nelson, but then wrestled Nelson again, and this time won by fall. He was eliminated from the bracket by Pine Eagle’s James Denson by fall.
Russell went 1-2 to take fourth, with a loss by fall to Elgin’s Gabe Hasbell, a win by 9-2 decision over Baker’s Ben Coburn, and a loss by fall to Elgin’s Gen Wintersteen in the third-place match.
And Clary went 0-2 with two losses by fall at 182.
Joseph was 11th with seven points.
Enterprise is back in action Dec. 22 at the Rollin Schimmel Memorial Tournament in Pendleton, and both teams then wrestle Dec. 30 — the Outlaws at Riverside, and the Eagles at Pomeroy, Washington.
