The Enterprise Outlaws had a mixed weekend, Feb. 15-16, at the Blue Mountain Conference district playoffs in Pendleton. The girls, after suffering a surprise loss to Heppner in their opening game, set things right defeating Union two days later to ensure a shot at state.
The girls met Heppner on Friday, Feb. 15, emerging from the battle with a 41-33 loss. After splitting regular season games, Enterprise entered the tournament as the higher seed because of overall win percentage.
Coach Mike Crawford said it was a good game that got away from the ladies.
The girls shot just over 25 percent from the floor while shooting just 5 of 9 for free throws. Although Heppner didn’t shoot much better, three-pointers made the difference.
None of the girls scored in double digits, but both Carsyn Miller and Shelby Moncrief scored eight points each with Miller the only player shooting above 50 percent from the floor. Ashlyn Gray and Karli Bedard added six points apiece with Gray snagging an amazing 13 rebounds, more than twice as many as any other Outlaw.
The battle against Union on Saturday was more to Crawford’s liking as the girls prevailed 46-34. Still, Crawford said the game was much closer than the score indicates.
“It was a close game right until the middle of the fourth quarter, and that’s when we stretched it out,” he said. “We played a much better game than the day before.”
“I believe it’s difficult to beat a team three times in the season, but we did that,” he said. “The funny thing is, Union beat Heppner twice, who later became the district champion. It shows we’re pretty balanced.”
The Outlaws ladies shot an impressive 41 percent from the floor with Moncrief’s 17 points leading the way and Carsyn Miller donating 10 points to the cause. Gray and Bedard scored six points each. Lexie Gassett harvested 10 rebounds.
Because four of the teams in the Blue Mountain Conference are in the state playoffs, the schedule is set to avoid repeats of districts games in the first round. Crawford is happy about that, but he knows the ladies need to win.
“If we win, we’re in the final eight. If we lose, we’re done.”
The lady Outlaws next play Portland Christian in Portland on Saturday, Feb. 23 in the first round of the state playoffs.
Outlaws boys:
The Enterprise boys season came to a sad end during their first and only game at district playoffs versus Stanfield. The Outlaws came up on the short end of a 53-41 score at district playoffs in Pendleton on Friday, Feb. 15. Coach Larry Wells said the loss was a disappointing way to end the season.
However several players put up impressive stats that included double-scoring. Devin Greer nailed 14 points and Dylan Marr found his way to 13 through the hoop. Cason Kirkland scored eight, the only other Outlaws player to score more than five points.
The Outlaws racked up 23 turnovers through the contest with 12 in the first half. The 14 calls for traveling also didn’t help matters. However, that was only one of the issues. According to Wells, the Outlaws kept up well through the first half.
“Our defense was good, but we couldn’t get any scoring in the second half,” he said. “Stanfield improved – they just kept getting better every time we played them. I really thought we were going to beat them, because we were meeting them on a neutral court.”
The coach noted it was a difficult season with point guard Riley Masters revisiting the concussion issues that cost so much court time last year as well. The squad also lost several players who were suspended for vaping.
“We had a lot of games we played well in, where we could have controlled our own destiny, but it didn’t work out for the boys,” he said. “We have a pretty good league, and we couldn’t compete down the stretch.”
For a note of consolation, both Greer and Marr were selected for second-team honors in the Blue Mountain Conference. The squad and fans will also receive the league’s sportsmanship award.
