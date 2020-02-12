The Outlaws traveled down to Pine Eagle for its invitational tournament on Feb. 7-8 with the boys making a good showing, sometimes against much larger schools. The boys placed ninth of 11 teams in the tournament.
Cody Fent took up the fourth-place slot at 132 pounds winning by defeating Cody Eskew of Baker by a fall and just missing out for a shot at third place because of an injury.
“He bonked his head pretty good and wasn’t feeling up to the next match”, Coach Court Fent said. “There wasn’t any sense in pushing it with districts coming up, so we pulled him out.”
Trace Evans had his usual stellar matches, showing the door to a pair of Crane wrestlers, winning the first match by fall and the second by technical fall.
“Trace wrestled some good matches and worked on his technique for District coming up this week,” coach Fent said.
Drew Widener garnered a fifth place in the heavyweight division after two matches. Charlie Evans won a match at 170 pounds.
“Drew and Charlie Evans unfortunately drew some really tough kids in their brackets, but they wrestled well, and I was really pleased with their effort.” Fent said. “Wins and losses aside, we’re just looking for some improvement every week.”
“We’re going to focus this week on getting better to wrestle this week at Districts,” he said. “We’re in a good spot going into Districts, and I’m looking forward to it for sure.”
