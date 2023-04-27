ENTERPRISE – As the track and field season prepares to enter its final month, the Enterprise track and field team holds the top times and distances in many of the events.
Senior Lute Ramsden has the quickest 400-meter time in the 2A District 4, crossing the line in 53.41 seconds. Ramsden joins Ransom Peters, Cory Walker and Andrew Nordtvedt for the quickest 4-by-100 relay in the district with a time of 45.93. The Outlaws also hold the quickest 4-by-400 relay race in the district, with a team made up of Nordtvedt, Weston Wolfe, Peters and Ramsden, clocking a best 3:39.81.
Enterprise freshman Owyhee Harguess is making her mark, holding the top district times in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races. Harguess is one-half second quicker than the rest of the competitors in the 100 with a 13.14 and a full second faster than the rest of the district in the 200 with a time of 25.89. She is the lone runner under one minute in the 400 with a time of 58.95.
Sophomore Nevaeh James leads the field in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.36. James adds to her resume with the top leap in the long jump for the district at 16 feet, 7 inches and the top triple jump at 33 feet, one-half inch.
The 2A Special District 4 championship meet is scheduled for May 20 at Kennison Field.
