ENTERPRISE – As the track and field season prepares to enter its final month, the Enterprise track and field team holds the top times and distances in many of the events.

Senior Lute Ramsden has the quickest 400-meter time in the 2A District 4, crossing the line in 53.41 seconds. Ramsden joins Ransom Peters, Cory Walker and Andrew Nordtvedt for the quickest 4-by-100 relay in the district with a time of 45.93. The Outlaws also hold the quickest 4-by-400 relay race in the district, with a team made up of Nordtvedt, Weston Wolfe, Peters and Ramsden, clocking a best 3:39.81.

